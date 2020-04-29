Growing shopping hub to welcome two sweet new eateries

Two new businesses, both selling fresh bread, pies, sausage rolls and cakes are set to open at the Karalee Shopping Village.

WHILE many businesses have been forced to shut up shop due to the COVID-19 era, two Ipswich business owners have decided to buck the trend and go ahead with the grand opening of their stores.

While the spread of the virus postponed their initial opening dates earlier this year, the owners of Karalee Village Bakehouse and Karalee Village Patisserie both feel the time is right to start welcoming customers.

Both businesses will be opening at the Karalee Shopping Village in the coming days, which recently underwent an $80 million expansion.

The first business to open its doors will be Karalee Village Bakehouse on Friday, May 1.

Bakehouse owner Van Nguyen said making good bread is all about sticking to traditions.

"Our bread is made the traditional way through a long course of fermentation, ensuring real flavour and no preservatives," Mr Nguyen said.

"For example, our sourdough is fermented for 24 hours and baked using an old family recipe. "We plan to hold classes in future to teach people how to make sourdough at home.

Van Nguyen (pictured) is also one of the managing directors of Saigon Bakehouse in East Ipswich.

"In addition to fresh bread, we will also be offering a variety of baked goods, including pies and pasties, as well as a range of sandwiches and Vietnamese street foods such as Banh Mi, rice paper rolls, spring rolls, and noodle salads.

"For those with a sweet tooth, we'll have a huge range of cakes, tarts and slices available.

"We will be rotating our menu regularly to ensure customers have the opportunity to test out new flavours."

The second business, Karalee Village Patisserie, will open for the first time on Thursday, May 7.

Owner Leon Ly said his store's menu, which also included cakes, bread, pies and sausage rolls, was "catering to customers looking for gourmet takeaway".

"We have reinvented the humble pie and sausage roll in to a fresh, tasty treat that is really satisfying," Mr Ly said.

"Cakes will be available for takeaway or can be custom made to suit any special occasions."

The Karalee Shopping Village is located at 39-51 Junction Rd, Chuwar.