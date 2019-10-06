Growing self-belief as Hornets rise above threat

DIGGING IN: Ipswich Logan Hornets 2nd Grade batsman Josh Buffett ducks out of the way of a delivery during his team's hard-fought draw against Gold Coast at Baxter Oval.

DIGGING IN: Ipswich Logan Hornets 2nd Grade batsman Josh Buffett ducks out of the way of a delivery during his team's hard-fought draw against Gold Coast at Baxter Oval. Cordell Richardson

THE Ipswich Logan Hornets showcased their fighting spirit in a terrific start to the new Queensland Premier Grade two-day cricket competition.

The Hornets survived a threatening counter attack from home side Gold Coast to record a valuable victory and secure a bonus point in Saturday's match at Bill Pippen Oval.

Although Gold Coast batsmen Max Bryant (111) and Michael Neser (85) kept their team in the hunt chasing the Hornets' 321 total, coach Aaron Moore was delighted how his side responded to the pressure at a crucial stage.

"It's pleasing the resilience in the group,'' Moore said.

"In years gone by, it might have been a lay down and let them keep going but they just kept fighting, which was great.''

Hornets opening bowlers Adam Smith (4/63) and Sam Doggett (3/99) masterminded the win after senior batsman Dan Wilson had scored 119 the previous weekend.

Gold Coast were mounting a strong challenge at 3/189 on the second day of play before Hornets recruit Doggett bowled danger man Bryant on the first ball after the main break.

"It was a great spell from Doggett and Smith after lunch. It got us right back in it,'' Moore said.

Hornets first-grade regular Smith has started the new season impressively.

"The last two weeks have been exceptional,'' Moore said praising Smith for his off-season preparation.

"He hasn't bowled a bad ball.

"He's just keeping it simple and bowling his best ball more often.

"He's a tall man, bowls bouncy outswingers, which is pretty handy.''

Smith and Doggett took the early wickets before Gold Coast dug in through the Bryant-Neser partnership.

"We went away from what we doing well there for about an hour so we were under the pump,'' Moore said.

"But straight after lunch the boys turned up again and got a couple of wickets. Got us back in the game.

"It was tighter than what we would have liked.''

However, the team's self belief met the challenge.

Ever-reliable spinning allrounder Harry Wood took 2/34, after scoring 65 the previous weekend, to help dismiss Gold Coast for 298 and complete the victory.

Moore said his team was starting to believe it can convert tight situations into wins.

The Hornets were 8/151 in their second innings, gaining a handy extra point to launch their two-day campaign.

Exciting prospect Bryn Llewellyn was promoted to the opening role, contributing 34.

"We're going to try and expose some of the younger guys as well, even though they are doing really well,'' Moore said.

The Hornets 2nd Grade side also toiled hard to secure a draw in their latest match at Baxter Oval.

Chasing Gold Coast's 5/403 at Baxter Oval, the Hornets reached 9/195 at stumps, built around 60 from first drop Josh Buffett and 53 from opener Harry Austin.

Ipswich Logan Hornets 2nd Grade opener Harry Austin scored a crucial half century to help his team avoid defeat at Baxter Oval. Cordell Richardson

Buffett faced 145 balls and Austin 262 deliveries in a determined rearguard action with victory unlikely.

Both teams play Toombul in their next encounters on Saturday. The Hornets first-graders return to their home base at Baxter Oval.

The Hornets first-graders also have a one-day competition semi-final against University at St Lucia next Sunday, keen to consolidate their solid start to the new season.

"It was a good weekend last weekend (eliminating Souths from the one-day) series. We topped it off yesterday,'' Moore said.

"It's real important to get that first one (win) done.''