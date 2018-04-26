Menu
Council News

Growing number of residents fail to pay their rates on time

Hayden Johnson
by
26th Apr 2018 2:00 PM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE growing number of Ipswich residents are failing to pay their rates on time, causing a $4.5 million shortfall in council revenue.

A report into rates and charges found $4.579million in rates were overdue in the January to March quarter - 2.12 per cent of the total rates.

It represents an increase in outstanding balances of $372,228, or 0.14 per cent from the previous quarter.

It represents about 2.12 per cent of the total rates.

At the end of the March quarter, 6099 properties assessed by the council remained in arrears.

About 88 per cent of rates in arrears were with outstanding balanced of less than $1000.

Of those, almost half had arrears of less than $100.

Almost 11,000 reminder letters were send by the council to property owners in the January to March quarter, with $7.3 million in rates outstanding.

Most people responded, with only 4693 properties - worth $3.3 million in rates - receiving a second warning letter.

The number of rates in arrears has steadily grown from 1.81 per cent in June 2013 to 2.12 per cent in the previous quarter.

During the March quarter the Ipswich City Council lodged 40 new legal claims in an effort to recover rates.

Rates for three properties were paid prior to going to auction, netting the council $28,504.

At the council's ordinary meeting this week councillors endorsed a plan to continue "to apply collection strategies to habitual defaulters".

