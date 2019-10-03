Growing demand for driving school leads to expansion

NEW TERRITORY: Pro Drive Ipswich managing director David Cullen is expanding the business to Brisbane and the Gold Coast.

HAVING grown up in the foster system, it was in Ipswich where David Cullen found his home.

"I was homeless for a while," he said.

"I ended up in a home out here in Ipswich on Warwick Rd."

The former interstate truck driver of 20 years has run Pro Drive Driving School since 2004, starting out with a couple of trucks and a trailer, and did so alongside Ipswich Car Carriers before selling that business in 2017.

With a new Mack and new Kenworth just recently rolling in, today the business has about 27 cars and 10 trucks.

The Pro Drive team has reached more than 40 people, made up of staff and contractors.

Now the business is expanding its footprint further in Brisbane and out to the Gold Coast due to growing demand for its services, which is cemented by its strong reputation.

Pro Drive's test success rate of 87 per cent sits well above the state average of about 60 per cent.

In 2008, he was in an accident while behind the wheel of a B-double in Gladstone after being overtaken by a car on double lines, which ended up with the truck on its side.

"I went for a ride you'd never went to repeat," Mr Cullen said.

"About three months after that the company I was working for went broke owing me about $140,000. So we were on the bones of our proverbial and basically I had no truck for the car carrying. I stuck my nose into the driving school and got stuck into that and it's just grown from there. We didn't have cars at that stage. We put a couple of cars on and started building it."

Truck lessons are already offered in Wacol and the edges of the capital but the business will grow into new territory while still operating from Ipswich.

"When I had the accident, it changed my views on training," Mr Cullen said.

"What we're doing is life and death. If we don't do the right thing with these kids to start with or the truck (drivers), they could go somewhere and kill someone.

"We'd always been pretty tough on training but ever since that day changed everything. We do constant training with our instructors and assessments on how they're going. A lot of schools don't do that.

"We've got a network of good instructors that are able to bounce off of each other.

"We're on top what's going on locally, what's going on anywhere and what's going on everywhere because of the number of (contacts the business has). We've got a couple of people that have been working for other schools down the coast that used to work for us, who now work for other schools. They want to do what we're doing."

Mr Cullen has lobbied to get driving school test rates published publicly to give people more information to select the best person to instruct them.

Since it started, an integral part of his business has been about giving back to the community.

The business has supported a very long list of sporting clubs, local events and community groups over the years, as well as supplying vehicles and equipment to other businesses when they were down on their luck.

Although he said some days it was a struggle to hand out sponsorships after expenses like wages, fuel and registration were paid off, Mr Cullen said it was essential.

"I've gone through what I've gone through," he said.

"I feel it's important to give back to the community. I do that so hopefully some of these kids can avoid going through the same thing I did.

"I give back to the community that gave to me. I don't need to be rich and wealthy, and I'm not, but I like to be able to give as much back to the community as I can.

"I'd like to give more but I can't. It's even a bit tough sometimes giving away what we do.

"Any small business that puts customers and the community first has a winning chance at success.

"Communities never forget who stands beside them when they need it."