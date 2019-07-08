Growing dance crew steps to new studio

Kylesha Rooney, Mei Laing and Ashley Lewitz from Eighty8 Dance Company. The dance school is moving to a new location in Goodna.

Kylesha Rooney, Mei Laing and Ashley Lewitz from Eighty8 Dance Company. The dance school is moving to a new location in Goodna. Ashleigh Howarth

WHEN Mei Laing moved to Australia, she was so keen to continue hip-hop dancing that she started up her own business.

She formed Eighty8 Dance Company in November 2016, and since then has been teaching children and adults new moves on the dance floor in Redbank.

"I used to dance back in New Zealand. I danced for about 10 years, so I have a lot of experience up my sleeve," she said.

"I did stop dancing for a little bit when I moved because I was getting myself settled in and finding work.

"Then I had my son, and when he turned around nine months old, I was ready to dance again.

"I saw in Ipswich there wasn't a lot of hip-hop classes around, so I started off teaching one kids class and one adults class a week.

"But from there it just kept growing and growing.

"We have different classes for different age groups. I would say we get around 100 people coming to dance with us each week."

Classes were held at Just Sports n Fitness and Redbank Plaza Shopping Centre.

But this weekend the dance company will move into a new permanent studio in Goodna, which will allow Ms Laing to hold more classes and cater for more people.

"By moving into our own space, it means we can do endless hours and whatever days we want," she said.

To celebrate the move, Ms Laing is inviting the community to attend the grand opening of the new studio at 2A Mill St, Goodna, on Saturday, July 13 from 10am-4pm.

The day will feature free dance workshops, DJs playing all day, a jumping castle, food and coffee.

Elmo and Cookie Monster will also be making a special appearance to meet and greet their young fans.

For more information, search Eighty8 Dance Company on Facebook.