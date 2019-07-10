Growing clientele helps move beautician into her own salon

HAVING spent many years working in larger beauty chains and renting out smaller rooms with other businesses, Natasha Ball has achieved her dream of renting her own salon.

Briella Beautiful opened in Eastern Heights on Tuesday.

With seven years of experience under her belt, Miss Ball felt now was the time to expand and create a space to pamper her clients.

"I was renting a small beauty room in a hair salon but I couldn't consistently offer all of my services to my growing clientele," she said.

"I quickly outgrew my little space and then had to look for somewhere else to relocate so I can offer multiple services.

"This space here is beautiful. We have a waiting room out the back which is engaging for our clients, so they can come in and see everything and help themselves to tea and coffee to make themselves more comfortable.

Briella Beautiful Nails Beauty is reopening in Eastern Heights. Natasha Ball and Sarah Landy Cordell Richardson

"I'm here to make you feel beautiful and wonderful about yourself. Our motto is bringing the value of inner beauty out, which we do for every customer."

Miss Ball and her three staff members offer everything from nail services to eyebrow sculpts, redesigns and tints, eyelash tinting, body waxing and tanning.

She also said transitioning into her own space was both scary and exciting at the same time.

"It was scary because there are quite a few nail and beauty salons here in Ipswich, so I was thinking to myself, can I actually do it," Miss Ball said.

"But my clients were very accepting of everything and they have seen all the hard work that has gone in from the beginning."

Miss Ball said she chose the name Briella as it is of Irish origin and means women of strength.

Briella Beautiful is located at 1/76 Grange Rd, Eastern Heights.

Phone 0487 143 313 or search them on Facebook.