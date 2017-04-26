Groups urge to 'get in quick' for grants after Cyclone Debbie

Queensland Premier Annastacia Palaszczuk and Minister for Agriculture Bill Byrne met with Scenic Rim farmer and vice-president of the Queensland Dairy Farmers organisation Ross McInnes (centre) to inspect recent flood damage in the region.

COMMUNITY groups affected by Cyclone Debbie in south-east Queensland have been given extra time to apply for grants under the 2017 Energex Community and Sustainability Fund.

Energy Minister Mark Bailey said the fund was all about giving the local community a helping hand, and this was never more important than in the aftermath of the cyclone.

"The Energex Community and Sustainability Fund assists local, grass root community organisations and groups with financial support and helps them deliver projects like wildlife rescues, the revegetation of river banks, school veggie patches, and even healthy lifestyle education programs,” he said.

"The funding application period normally finishes in mid-April but it has been extended to Tuesday, May 2 to give any community groups who have been hit hard by the cyclone a bit of extra time to get their application in.

"To be eligible for funding under this program, your project needs to be located in south-east Queensland, it needs to provide direct benefits to the local community, and fall into one or more of the following categories - community, education, environment, safety and sustainability.

"I urge any local community groups who think they may be eligible to get their application in quickly.”

Mr Bailey said since the program began in 2011, Energex had awarded more than $600,000 in grants to more than 250 local groups as its way of thanking them for their hard work in the community.

These groups included schools, community and sporting clubs, cultural heritage groups, gardening and agriculture societies, industry associations, animal welfare groups, service groups and volunteer organisations.

"Energex's sustainable practices provided the key to funding these projects,” Mr Bailey said.

"Through the sale of Energex's scrap materials, we have been able to provide this substantial financial support to local communities.”

Visit the Energex wesbite for more.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen said parts of the Scenic Rim had been disaster declared and the council would be eligible for reconstruction assistance under the Natural Disaster Relief and Recovery Arrangements, funded by the Queensland and Federal governments.

"If a road or bridge in your area was damaged, please be assured it will be repaired, but it will take time, we are looking at a recovery time frame of at least 18 months,” he said.