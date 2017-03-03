Groups share $5000 in grants

TWO Ipswich groups have received funding as part of the latest round of council's Community Development Grants.

The Kruger Parade Baptist Church will get $2500 towards the Kruger Easter Festival while Playgroup Queensland will also bank $2500 for Council's social development spokesman Cr Charlie Pisasale said the development grants were strategically targeted.

"The program provides funding to non-profit community-based organisations for projects that respond to local needs and issues with a focus on social, economic and environmental outcomes," Cr Pisasale said.

"Grants up to $2,500 are available for eligible projects and events."