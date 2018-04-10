Group's plea for volunteer help during flu season

HELP: Able Australia's Jenny Evans, Annette Dowling, Steele Woodstock and Catherine Woodstock are calling for volunteers.

HELP: Able Australia's Jenny Evans, Annette Dowling, Steele Woodstock and Catherine Woodstock are calling for volunteers. Sarah Marshall

ABLE Australia is pleading for community-orientated people to volunteer their time with the organisation ahead of an expected downturn in the winter months.

For more than 50 years, Able Australia has been offering services to seniors and people living with a disability.

In Ipswich, its valued community effort only occurs thanks to the tireless work of volunteers.

But with the cooler months ahead and the fear of volunteers being away sick, Able Australia Ipswich and Lowood is looking for people to step up and provide support.

Drivers of Able-supplied vehicles are needed to continue offering the region's seniors easy transport options.

Able Community Visitors Scheme co-ordinator Jenny Evans said the group would like four drivers to help.

"We need to have a big driver pool we can draw from,” she said.

"We're looking for people who have a heart for the community sector.

"They need to be compassionate and understanding.”

Able Australia is calling for volunteers to transport the elderly around. Steele Woodstock pictured. Sarah Marshall

Volunteers are also needed to assist the elderly do their regular shopping or spend time at a cafe and regularly visit aged-care facilities to provide friendship.

"We need volunteers who are flexible, able to engage with seniors, people with disability and treat people with respect,” Able Australia Ipswich manager Catherine Woodstock said.

The two sites have about 70 volunteers keeping the group running.

Paul Broom has been a volunteer for about three years.

"I was sitting at home one day twiddling my thumbs and I thought I'm getting fat and lazy,” he said.

Mr Broom started volunteering with Able by driving clients around, a job he loves to do.

"It's helpful for me as well as the people that we're here to help,” he said.

"It gets me out of the house. I'm doing something and it gives you a sense of worth.”

People with all skills are needed, with the team at Able determined to find a valuable role for everyone who helps at a time that suits them.

Contact the Ipswich office on 38123437 for more.