Groups get first look at renovated turf club terrace

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell and Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch look over major redevelopment plans for the Ipswich Turf Club.

Racing Minister Stirling Hinchliffe, Racing Queensland CEO Brendan Parnell and Ipswich Turf Club chairman Wayne Patch look over major redevelopment plans for the Ipswich Turf Club. Cordell Richardson

TODAY'S Ipswich race meeting at Bundamba will have a community flavour as the refurbished viewing terrace is used for the first time.

With the former "pig pen'' area closed under the Ipswich Turf Club's multi-million dollar upgrade, the viewing terrace will become a prime location to watch the races.

Ipswich Turf Club general manager Brett Kitching was pleased to see four functions being held at the club's fifth Saturday meeting this year.

"We've upgraded the bar and tote. The bookmakers are up here,'' Mr Kitching said. "This will be the first day that it's used by everyone.''

Among groups planning a day at the races are the Ipswich City Bulls, Ipswich Daycare Centre, Trent Quinn's Tipping Tragics and a farewell to long-time club employee and footballer Jack Farrell.

"It's a good time to have a Saturday meeting,'' Mr Kitching said, expecting a bigger than usual provincial meeting crowd today.

"The weather forecast is perfect. All up, we'd expect a couple of thousand people.''

A Handmade Expo Market is also being held for the public at the Ipswich racecourse.

"It's another real family day given that the markets are on,'' Mr Kitching said. "It's not just a straight race day. It's got a few different elements to it.''

Today's eight-race card starts at 12.28pm.