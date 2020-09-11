Menu
Community groups are calling for rates relief (File image).
Groups call on council for rates relief amid COVID lockdown

Ali Kuchel
11th Sep 2020 1:00 PM
ELEVEN Somerset community groups have requested rates rebates, with councillors expecting more as coronavirus continues to affect the region.

Somerset Regional Council deputy mayor Helen Brieschke predicted more groups would come forward seeking assistance, not necessarily through council’s community assistance grants.

“I think there will be more coming as they realise they won’t come out of the COVID situation as quickly as they’d like to,” Cr Brieschke said.

“I’d predict we see some out of round applications.”

The number of groups applying for rate revisions this year had only increased by one applicant, Director of Human Resources and Customer services Kerri-Lee Jones said.

“It’s only a slight increase on last year, which is surprising,” she said.

“I thought during COVID there would be more community groups seeking assistance.”

Councillors approved the following rates support:

Brisbane Valley Pony and Hack Club – $1443.66

Folk Art co-operative Society – $1010.22

Glamorgan Vale Tennis Club – $1213.12

Hopetoun Lodge No 172 auspices by the United Grand Lodge of Free and Accepted Masons $1213.12

Linville Progress Association – $1213.12

Lowood and District Memorial Bowls Club – $1299.98

Moore Soldiers Memorial Hall Association – $1213.12

RSL Esk Sub Branch $1213.12

RSL Lowood Sub branch $1510.28

RSL Toogoolawah Sub branch $1213.12

St John Biarra Lodge Freemasons – $1221.56

