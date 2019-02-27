Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Members from the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemorative Committee are looking for new members.
Members from the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemorative Committee are looking for new members. Ashleigh Howarth
News

Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

Ashleigh Howarth
by
27th Feb 2019 9:14 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A GROUP of dedicated volunteers are ensuring Ipswich's military history continues to live on well into the future.

Members of the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemorative Committee have kept the legacy of the group alive since its inception in 1916.

The group first formed during World War I and offered support to serving and returning soldiers.

Today, the group consists of 14 members who are responsible for planning the annual Anzac Day service in Cameron Park in Booval, as well as contributing to services at Silkstone State School and Bremer State High School.

The group also tends to the upkeep of the honour stone at Cameron Park and works with Guides and Scouts groups for the April 25 ceremony.

Chairman Mike Sawbridge said it was vital residents remembered the sacrifices made by earlier generations.

"It's a real contribution to the local community," he said.

"I think those committee members from 103 years ago would be honoured to know there is still a committee going.

"We are here to keep their legacy alive, well into the future.

"But now we need more younger people to come and join us."

Committee life members Keith Pennell and Claire Jackson work alongside treasurer of 40 years Maureen Anderson.

The group meets six times a year, with the recent meeting planning this year's Anzac service.

The members will unveil a plaque adding the names of people left off the original honour stone erected a century ago.

The plaque will also amend spelling errors associated with soldiers' names or service.

If you are interested in joining the committee, send an email to admin@silkstonss.eq.edu.au.

anzac booval ipswich silkstone
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    premium_icon Parents torched Ford to get 4WD for kids

    Crime CCTV footage taken from a street showed their two vehicles being driven in convoy on the night.

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    You can trust us to deliver for you

    News Our readers are at the heart of everything we do

    Nostalgic 1950s storyline brought to the stage

    premium_icon Nostalgic 1950s storyline brought to the stage

    News Play to delight audiences after being on the big screen

    • 27th Feb 2019 11:10 AM
    Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    premium_icon Potential secret sale at campgrounds angers Scouts

    News Surveyor pegs were discovered on the Ipswich campgrounds