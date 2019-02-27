Group seeks new faces to keep Anzac spirit alive

Members from the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemorative Committee are looking for new members.

A GROUP of dedicated volunteers are ensuring Ipswich's military history continues to live on well into the future.

Members of the Eastern Suburbs Anzac Day Commemorative Committee have kept the legacy of the group alive since its inception in 1916.

The group first formed during World War I and offered support to serving and returning soldiers.

Today, the group consists of 14 members who are responsible for planning the annual Anzac Day service in Cameron Park in Booval, as well as contributing to services at Silkstone State School and Bremer State High School.

The group also tends to the upkeep of the honour stone at Cameron Park and works with Guides and Scouts groups for the April 25 ceremony.

Chairman Mike Sawbridge said it was vital residents remembered the sacrifices made by earlier generations.

"It's a real contribution to the local community," he said.

"I think those committee members from 103 years ago would be honoured to know there is still a committee going.

"We are here to keep their legacy alive, well into the future.

"But now we need more younger people to come and join us."

Committee life members Keith Pennell and Claire Jackson work alongside treasurer of 40 years Maureen Anderson.

The group meets six times a year, with the recent meeting planning this year's Anzac service.

The members will unveil a plaque adding the names of people left off the original honour stone erected a century ago.

The plaque will also amend spelling errors associated with soldiers' names or service.

If you are interested in joining the committee, send an email to admin@silkstonss.eq.edu.au.