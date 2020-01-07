Menu
Officer in Charge of Northern Beaches talks about youth arrest
News

WATCH: Trio flee allegedly stolen car, one found in ceiling

Ashley Pillhofer
7th Jan 2020 6:49 AM | Updated: 9:15 AM
UPDATE, 7.15AM: Three juveniles have been taken into police custody in Beaconsfield this morning.

Police remain at an address outside Kurrajong Court.

Northern Beaches police Officer-in-Charge Senior Sergeant Anthony Cowan said two of the youths were found inside a home with another found hiding in a ceiling of the property.

Officers at the scene said the suspected stolen car had collided with a work ute on the corner of Broomdykes Dr and Eaglemount Rd.

Initial investigations showed the number plates on the silver hatchback did not match.

One of the vehicles involved in a crash in Beaconsfield this morning. Ashley Pillhofer

INITIAL, 6.50AM: THE dog squad is searching for a group of juveniles who allegedly ran from a crashed car in Beaconsfield this morning.

Police were called to the scene of a two vehicle crash on Broomdykes Dr about 6am.

Officers were searching the area around Avocado Court in an effort to find the group.

A spokesman for the Queensland Police said it was not clear how many juveniles were involved in the incident.

It is understood the car was reported stolen.

More to come.

