POLL: Group calls for total ban on helium balloons

Retail First Pty Ltd, which manages 20 shopping centres across southeast Queensland, has introduced the "no helium balloon policy" due to environmental concerns and the discovery of a Retail First-branded balloon inside the bird, which was found dead at Fraser Island.

ENVIRONMENTALISTS have called for a total ban on helium balloons citing a "devastating impact" on bird life and the environment.

The Scenic Rim Greens want the council to follow Ipswich's lead and immediately ban the balloons at council events.

Their call is supported by several other environmentalists including Hammy Forrest from the Pelican and Seabird Rescue group who says helium balloons should be banned nation, and worldwide.

Scenic Rim Mayor Greg Christensen says he's open to the idea.

"On the surface it would appear that helium balloons are not a critical factor for economic performance," Cr Christensen says.

"Their short-term novelty benefit for advertising and other uses suggest their net value is questionable.

"As part of the Council of Mayors, Scenic Rim Regional Council has expressed its supports for legislative changes regarding single use non-biodegradable plastic bags due to their impact on the environment.

"We will consider the information regarding the environmental impacts of helium balloons against this same context."

Already several councils have banned helium balloons at council related events, including Ipswich City Council which is also considering a region-wide ban.

That move followed a mass release of balloons containing lights which deposited small batteries all around the region in January.

In 2011 Sunshine Coast Regional Council banned helium balloon releases and the push comes as the nation considers a total ban on single use plastic shopping bags.

The Queensland Government has already made its decision; plastic bags will be banned from 2018.

According to the State Government, about 900 million single-use lightweight plastic bags are used in Queensland each day and up to 16 million bags become litter with many ending up on beaches, in waterways and at parks.