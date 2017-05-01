Group calls on 'bored' Ipswich youth to join them

THE co-founders of a new Ipswich youth group are hoping to inspire the city's young people to become better versions of themselves - and they need your help.

Evelyne Mihuhi and Shafi Abubakare are calling for volunteer mentors for Infinity Group Services, with the ultimate aim of getting people aged 7-22 out of their bedrooms, off the streets and into the Ipswich Humanities Building, where they will be able to hone a diverse range of skills.

"Young people are always complaining of being bored,” Ms Mihuhi said.

"I have found that a lot of bad stuff happens when young people are in their rooms on the internet.

"There is a lot of crazy stuff on the internet and in that environment it is harder for young people to tell the difference between what is good, and what is bad.

"I want these people to become engaged in society and realise their true talent - to show the world that they can be a better version of themselves.”

Infinity Group aims to offer instruction in dancing, music, multimedia, comedy and fashion.

Ms Mihuhi said her aim was to promote multicultural understanding through the group.

Sessions are held from 11am each Friday at the Ipswich Humanities building, South St.

Infiniti Group is calling for more volunteers with skills in various areas who would be interested in passing them on to young people.

Anyone interested in helping can phone Ms Mihuhi on 0469 829 617 or email the group at infinitygroup.youth@gmail.com.