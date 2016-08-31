UPDATE: Security boost at Ipswich hotel after break in

BREAK IN: Four people are in police custody after an incident at the City View Hotel.

DETECTIVES and uniformed police descended on an Ipswich hotel this morning after a group of people forced their way into the property via the front door.

A man was seen in handcuffs talking to police in the car park of the City View Hotel at 8am this morning after two detectives left the venue.

Police say four people are in custody and charges are expected to be laid later today.

The group of four, believed to have been under the influence of illicit substances, reportedly locked themselves in the bar area after breaking into the venue.

In the past few months Police have often been seen at the historic hotel turned emergency accommodation.

Workers at nearby businesses said syringes and rubbish were a common site on the properties surrounding the hotel along with shopping trolleys dumped by the side of the road.

Owner Tim Parker said security at the hotel was being increased.

Additional cameras are being installed, new fencing will be erected at the rear of the building, windows are being replaced with thick glass and visitors are no longer allowed inside.

Builders were on site this morning.

"Our problem is not the guests we have, it's the people outside trying to get inside because they have nowhere else to go," Mr Parker said.

In July, a man climbed out onto the awning of an Ipswich hotel in protest of conditions inside.

The man held a sign up which read 'ripping of (sic) the weak and dissadvage (sic) and said things that had been advertised for free, such as breakfast, had not been provided.

At 11am police managed to convince the man to come back over the railing.

Mr Parker refuted that, saying he provided bread, milk and noodles.

But today Mr Parker said he had now stopped supplying free food because it had attracted people from outside, who came in, took the food and left.

For Mr Parker, the issues he has encountered at the City View Hotel, including widespread drug use, are a symptom of a wider problem facing Ipswich, a lack of emergency housing and social support programs.

Last year the City View Hotel was bought by Mr Parker and his son, who run a successful backpackers in accommodation in Brisbane.

After some renovations they re-opened the hotel as a low cost backpackers, but were quickly inundated with calls from organisations seeking emergency accommodation for people at risk of homelessness.