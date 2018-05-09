Groundwater restrictions would have huge flow-on effects

BIG IMPACT: Farmers John and Brett Simon are concerned about potential further water allocations being put in place after meeting with representatives from the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy.

MANY growers in the Lockyer Valley are deeply concerned about the potential of further water allocations being implemented in the near future and the flow-on effects for the entire region should restrictions to their groundwater go ahead.

In the lead-up to the draft amendments to the Moreton Water Plan being released later this year, consultations are being undertaken between representatives of the Department of Natural Resources, Mines and Energy and groundwater entitlement holders in the Central Lockyer Valley Water Supply Scheme.

"The purpose of the kitchen table meetings have been to hear directly from landholders about how much water they need to run their businesses economically and with security and certainty," a DNRME spokesperson said.

"We have already heard feedback from landholders that proposed amendments, such as being able to share water with neighbours, would provide better flexibility and certainty for them - particularly during drought.

"The meetings are the first phase of consultation on the draft water plan. All landholders and stakeholders will have another opportunity to review the proposals and provide feedback when draft amendments are released later this year.

"We are working very hard to ensure everyone gets a say, and we encourage anyone wanting to discuss these issues with your local DNRME office."

But some growers such as John Simon, who has farms in Glenore Grove, believe they are simply being visited to "tick a box" rather than have their concerns taken into account and restrictions were very much on the table.

"We already pay for water and we're already allocated from the dams," Mr Simon said.

"We are already controlled to a certain extent, it's just they haven't controlled yet how much we take out of the ground.

"Once you let laws in they never take them back, it's just another control. It all comes down to that.

"Their whole case is flawed as to why we need them and they haven't got any science to back up any of this."

Lockyer Valley Growers president Michael Sippel said it was a hard pill to swallow, especially as state-implemented infrastructure - namely Bill Gunn and Lake Clarendon dams - were severely under-performing assets.

If their water was cut back, so too will their production levels and Mr Sippel said that would impact not just growers' livelihoods but the economic landscape of the entire Valley.

"I think all growers can agree that there needs to be some level of management of water in the district," MrSippel said.

"But without a new water source, it's hard to justify water restrictions.

"There has been some level of secrecy around the process. It has to be an open line of communication.

"Growers need certainty. People have to understand it doesn't just impact the farmers, it impacts everyone"