Groundbreaking technology helps optometrist save sight

Specsavers Springfield invested $125,000 to implement Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) at its store.

Specsavers Springfield invested $125,000 to implement Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) at its store. Contributed

SPECSAVERS Springfield has invested $125,000 to implement Optical Coherence Tomography (OCT) at its store, which enables optometrists to detect eye diseases and conditions earlier.

The store will use the technology as part of every standard eye test at no extra cost and expects to test more than 13,000 patients in the next 12 months.

Specsavers Springfield optometrist and co-owner, Des Sakkas said the store has delivered many breakthroughs in eye health since launching OCT.

"In the past six months since we've had OCT, we have doubled our detections for patients with glaucoma and diabetic eye disease," he said.

"By detecting diseases in their earliest stages, we're able to work collaboratively with our patients and their ophthalmologist to prevent vision loss and help them see better for longer.

"We want to eliminate avoidable vision loss and blindness in Springfield and that's why we have committed to using the OCT on every patient that comes into our clinic for a routine eye test.

"OCT is an advanced medical grade diagnostic tool that takes a series of 3D scans of the back of the eye including the optic nerve, retina and macula.

"The OCT scan allows me to see the granular structures of the eye so that I can better identify potential abnormalities and detect eye diseases such as macular degeneration, glaucoma and diabetic eye disease in their earliest stages which is incredibly exciting.

"Ultimately it can help prevent our patients from losing their sight."

The investment has been welcomed by Glaucoma Australia.

Springfield Specsavers is located at Orion Springfield Central, 1 Main St, Springfield Central.

Phone 3470 1155.