TSRC: Ground excavations at Mount Kynoch near completion

GROUND excavations for the Toowoomba Second Range Crossing at Mount Kynoch are almost complete, construction company Nexus says.

As one of the most significant engineering features of the crossing, the 70-metre long, 30-metre high, New England Highway arch bridges were built using a top-down approach.

The structures were completed before the ground below was excavated.

Nexus CEO John Hagan said most of the earth had now been removed from under the bridges, which revealed a clear view along the TSRC from the west to east of the alignment.

"The cutting under the New England Highway is a key component in connecting the central section of the alignment to the 800-metre viaduct across the Toowoomba Range escarpment to the Toowoomba interchange," Mr Hagan said.

"Controlled blasting was used to loosen hard rock under the bridges and to help excavate the earth that couldn't be removed using conventional methods."

Mr Hagan said Nexus had delivered its final controlled blast under the New England Highway arch bridges at Mount Kynoch and was moving ahead with levelling the surface to get the new section of road ready for asphalting.

"Although the last controlled blast was in August, excavators, bulldozers and scrapers are still operating at the site to prepare the surface for asphalting," he said.

"Some traffic impacts will continue on the New England Highway at Mount Kynoch while we finish works, so please check our website for any updates."

The $1.6 billion TSRC is being built under a public-private partnership with the Australian and Queensland Governments.

It represents the largest Australian Government funding commitment to a single road project in Queensland's history.

When complete, it will connect the Warrego Highway at Helidon Spa in the east to the Gore Highway at Athol in the west via Charlton.