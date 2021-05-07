‘Grossly intoxicated’: Qld mum bites casino security

A SINGLE mother has claimed she does not know how she became so grossly intoxicated when she stripped off her shoes and pants and bit a security guard in the Star Casino car park.

Kristyana Chintamini Stone, 25, pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrate Court on Thursday to assault occasioning bodily harm, public nuisance and obstructing police.

The court was told Stone flagged down a car on the Gold Coast Hwy about 10pm on September 12 last year in distress.

The car took her to the Star Casino to get help.

When security guards came to the car park to get help Stone had stripped her pants and shoes off.

She then struggled with security guards and bit one on the arm.

She also lashed out at police when they arrived.

Stone's lawyer Sam Jackson, of Bamberry Lawyers, said Stone had no memory of the incident and no idea why she became "grossly intoxicated".

"She has done a count back and she remembers having two glasses of wine and two cocktails over a reasonable enough time to think it would not have affected her to that extent," he said.

"All she recalls is waking up in the watchhouse with only half her clothes on."

Mr Jackson said Stone did not usually consume a large amount of alcohol and was not a drug user.

"She might have ingested some drugs that she might not have taken voluntarily," he said.

"All she has is her suspicion."

Stone has no criminal history.

Mr Jackson said it was not clear if police had breath tested her at the watchhouse.

He said Stone had rung the police the next day to apologise for her behaviour.

Mr Jackson said Stone, a single mother who lost her job during the coronavirus pandemic, had also spent about six months fighting to get Legal Aid which was only approved last week.

Magistrate Grace Kahlert said Stone's behaviour was "completely and utterly unacceptable".

"It seems to me a person going about doing their job should not be at risk of bitten," she said.

Magistrate Kahlert said she accepted the circumstances were unusual and out of character for Stone.

She placed Stone on a $1000 good behaviour bond for 18 months and ordered she pay the security guard $500 in compensation.

No conviction was recorded.

lea.emery@news.com.au

Originally published as 'Grossly intoxicated': Gold Coast mum bites casino security