‘Immature’: Man sends explicit photos to lure girls for sex

TWO girls have been left emotionally scarred after a Far North man sent explicit photos over social media to lure them into having sex with him despite knowing they were under 16.

The Yarrabah man, aged 20, appeared in Cairns District Court on Wednesday where he pleaded guilty to two counts each of using the internet to procure children and exposing children under 16 to indecent photos.

The court heard that the man sent indecent photos of himself and repeatedly messaged the girls between February and November 2019.

The Yarrabah man appeared in Cairns District Court on Wednesday. PICTURE: BRENDAN RADKE



After the victims asked him to stop messaging them, he continued before they blocked him.

In court on Wednesday, Crown prosecutor Stephanie Williams tendered two victim impact statements by the parents of the girls.

Ms William said one victim had become withdrawn and now spent time alone in her room after "having an early exposure to adult concepts".

The victim now avoids a Cairns sports club to avoid potential contact with the defendant. The court heard the other victim was uncomfortable travelling to and from school and had behavioural issues.

When police became aware of the offending and confronted the man, he admitted he planned to meet and have sex with the girls.

"He admitted being the person in the photos and that he sent dick pics," Ms Williams said.

She argued for a jail term for trying to lure the girls for sex and probation for sending the photos.

Ms Williams said the offending was "more than a momentary, single lapse in judgment".

The man's defence barrister, James Sheridan, argued for exceptional circumstances based on his client's upbringing and for leniency based on his background and previous counselling for mental health issues.

"I said to my client 'don't be too shocked when I tell His Honour this afternoon that you're grossly immature'," Mr Sheridan said.

"(He) reflected on my comment and did say 'I believe I am'.

"There seems to be some insight and acknowledgment of some failures on his part."

Mr Sheridan said he showed his client the victim impact statements.

"He said 'I'm not too happy with how I've made them feel, how it would impact on them from here onwards. I feel for them and I feel for the families, I regret my actions'," he said.

Judge Paul Smith adjourned sentencing until Friday after ordering a psychological report.

"This case troubles me a lot. I'd be assisted by some material concerning his previous counselling," Justice Smith said.

Originally published as 'Grossly immature': Man sends explicit photos to lure girls for sex