Gross find hiding in woman’s ‘pimple’

A mum who spent a decade trying to hide her tail-like growth has finally had it removed.

Heather, 32, first noticed a small bump under her bottom when she gained weight during her pregnancy with her first child.

The mum-of-two, from Kissimmee, Florida, said she went to see a doctor who said it was a fatty lump and it would go away if she shed some pounds, The Sun reports.

But after losing an impressive 13kg, the bump at the top of her right thigh still didn't go away.

In fact, it continued to grow and over the course of 10 years it had developed into something resembling a stump tail.

Heather, who has been engaged to her partner for eight years, said: "The lump looks about the size of a softball. It's really difficult to sit on.

"I am ashamed of the lump - it's gross."

The mum-of-two was told by a doctor the lump was a fatty nodule and would go down if she lost some weight. Picture: TLC.

Heather developed a huge tail-like growth under her bum about a decade ago. Picture: TLC



She explained: "Before I got pregnant with my first child I gained a lot of weight and as I was gaining weight I noticed that there was this little tiny bump on the back of my leg.

"I thought it was just a little tiny pimple, so I just left it alone.

"But it was getting bigger and bigger and it started to scare me a little bit.

"I worked really hard to lose 14kg but the lump is still there. If anything it's got a lot bigger."

Heather said the growth has left her too embarrassed to take her kids to play out in public.

Fed up and in pain she turned to Dr Sandra Lee, better known as Dr Pimple Popper, to help her understand first what the lump is - and how to get rid of it.

She lost 13kg and the lump didn't go down — if anything it got bigger. Picture: TLC

Heather decided to turn to Dr Pimple Popper to help her work out what the lump was. Picture: TLC

The growth was causing her such pain she wasn't even able to sit down. Picture: TLC



Appearing in the latest episode of the TLC show, Heather bravely revealed how she has to try and tuck the growth into her shorts.

She explained that she was scared for surgery but added: "I really want this lump off my leg."

Dr Lee is seen taking a scalpel to the growth, as she says: "Let's see what you've been hiding that's grown to be 10 years old now."

After some pulling and prodding, Dr Lee is able to make her diagnosis.

She says: "The bump is a lipoma, which is a good thing because that means it's benign but it is much deeper than it initially looks.

"A bit like an iceberg, it really does project under the surface of the skin."

Heather, who was under local anaesthetic, can be seen lying on her side throughout the operation.

Dr Lee is eventually able to cut away the "slippery" growth, which she describes as "heavy", and sews Heather up assuring her it'll be a neat scar.

During surgery with Dr Pimple Popper, Heather was awake and under local anaesthetic. Picture: TLC

Dr Lee discovered the lump was actually a lipoma — a benign growth caused by an overgrowth of fat cells. Picture: TLC

WHAT IS A LIPOMA?

A lipoma is a benign, fatty lump that grows under the skin.

They're harmless and can usually be left alone if they're small and painless.

They are non-cancerous and are caused by an overgrowth of fat cells.

Lipomas can grow anywhere on the body, but are most common on the shoulders, neck, chest, arms, back, bum and thighs.

They grow very slowly and don't usually cause any problems. Lipomas don't usually need to be removed unless they're causing problems, such as pain, or if there's uncertainty about whether it's a lipoma. However it can be removed if it is large or is in an obvious place and is affecting your self-esteem.

You should always see your GP if you develop a growth or swelling on your body.

This article originally appeared on The Sun and was reproduced with permission