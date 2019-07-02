Groper admits ‘I’m such a rude human being’

Ciaran James Connolly, 33, leaves the Southport Courthouse on July 1. He was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to public nuisance. Picture: Annie Perets

A Gold Coast man who groped a female hotel worker during a vodka-fuelled tirade has been slammed by the magistrate, describing him as a 'disgusting' person.

Ciaran James Connolly was instead charged with public nuisance for what a magistrate described to be"disgusting" behaviour at the Hinterland Hotel on May 20.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Paula Cavanagh said the woman was touched on the bottom and did not press assault charges.

Connolly also smashed a bathroom window with a vodka bottle and called another worker "fat," the court was told.

He also called multiple people including police officers degrading names.

Connolly represented himself in court and said he had a job interview to go to afterwards.

He asked Magistrate Pam Dowse for "another chance."

"I'm very sorry about my behaviour," Connolly said.

"I'm 33, this has been continuing to happen for 15 years.

"Every six to eight months, I seem to fall off the wagon.

"I'm such a rude human being."

Ms Dowse told him to grow up.

"You're not a very nice person," she said.

"It's disgusting.

"You've been here so many times, it's time to grow up."

Connolly said he hoped to move to the Philippines soon to be with his fiancee.

He was fined $500.