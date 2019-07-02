Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Ciaran James Connolly, 33, leaves the Southport Courthouse on July 1. He was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to public nuisance. Picture: Annie Perets
Ciaran James Connolly, 33, leaves the Southport Courthouse on July 1. He was fined $500 after he pleaded guilty to public nuisance. Picture: Annie Perets
Crime

Groper admits ‘I’m such a rude human being’

Annie Perets
by and Annie Perets
2nd Jul 2019 7:56 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A Gold Coast man who groped a female hotel worker during a vodka-fuelled tirade has been slammed by the magistrate, describing him as a 'disgusting' person.

Ciaran James Connolly was instead charged with public nuisance for what a magistrate described to be"disgusting" behaviour at the Hinterland Hotel on May 20.

The 33-year-old pleaded guilty in the Southport Magistrates Court yesterday.

Prosecutor Paula Cavanagh said the woman was touched on the bottom and did not press assault charges.

Connolly also smashed a bathroom window with a vodka bottle and called another worker "fat," the court was told.

He also called multiple people including police officers degrading names.

Connolly represented himself in court and said he had a job interview to go to afterwards.

He asked Magistrate Pam Dowse for "another chance."

"I'm very sorry about my behaviour," Connolly said.

OTHER NEWS:

Story behind iconic red carpet look

'You took advantage of their kindness'

'It's just ridiculous what he is alleged to have done'

"I'm 33, this has been continuing to happen for 15 years.

"Every six to eight months, I seem to fall off the wagon.

"I'm such a rude human being."

Ms Dowse told him to grow up.

"You're not a very nice person," she said.

"It's disgusting.

"You've been here so many times, it's time to grow up."

Connolly said he hoped to move to the Philippines soon to be with his fiancee.

He was fined $500.

More Stories

Show More
court drunk editors picks gold coast hotel public nuisance

Top Stories

    Minister fails to support Ipswich's $400m incinerator

    premium_icon Minister fails to support Ipswich's $400m incinerator

    Politics Waste-to-energy company Remondis has lodged a request with the State Government to have its $400m incinerator declared a coordinated project.

    Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    premium_icon Staggering reduction in bags one year on from plastic ban

    Environment Supermarkets have played a big role in the success of the change

    Odour taskforce given green light to continue stench fight

    premium_icon Odour taskforce given green light to continue stench fight

    Environment The focus of the team will go through a strict review

    25 cans of VB beer lands man in hot water

    premium_icon 25 cans of VB beer lands man in hot water

    News Magistrate shocked by number of drinks downed in one session