Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard.
Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard. Alistair Brightman
Crime

Grog blamed for truckie attacking his neighbour

17th Jun 2019 5:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A NORTH Burnett truck driver has fronted court after assaulting his drinking buddy.

Gayndah Magistrates Court heard that on February 4, 2017, Andrew Taylor, 47, had been drinking with his neighbour before a disagreement.

The victim had been listening to music and having a smoke when Taylor assaulted him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the defendant struck the complainant, who fell to the ground.

"He landed on his back and the defendant was on top of him," Sgt Stagoll said.

"The defendant has grabbed him by the hair and slammed his head against the ground.

"The defendant also punched the victim to the left side of the face."

The force of the assault left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

Defence lawyer Travis George claimed alcohol had been a factor in the assault, and said Taylor, a truck driver for the past 20 years who was currently receiving sickness benefits, had a "reasonable-sized" debt to the Australian Tax Office.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Taylor to 12 months' prison, and suspended the term for two years.

More Stories

buncourt crime
Bundaberg News Mail

Top Stories

    IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    premium_icon IN COURT: Full names of 137 people in Ipswich court today

    Crime Every day the QT publishes a full list of those due in court.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:30 AM
    Ipswich Cup tradition for father and son

    premium_icon Ipswich Cup tradition for father and son

    News The hard working father and son do it all on the side.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Providing avenues to young people out of options

    premium_icon Providing avenues to young people out of options

    News The program received a nod for it success finding youths work.

    • 17th Jun 2019 6:00 AM
    Our successful Ipswich Cup Day unifies city

    Our successful Ipswich Cup Day unifies city

    News Winning formula due to hard work, community loyalty.