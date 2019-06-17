Grog blamed for truckie attacking his neighbour

Alcohol played a part in the incident, the court heard.

A NORTH Burnett truck driver has fronted court after assaulting his drinking buddy.

Gayndah Magistrates Court heard that on February 4, 2017, Andrew Taylor, 47, had been drinking with his neighbour before a disagreement.

The victim had been listening to music and having a smoke when Taylor assaulted him.

Police prosecutor Sergeant Kathryn Stagoll said the defendant struck the complainant, who fell to the ground.

"He landed on his back and the defendant was on top of him," Sgt Stagoll said.

"The defendant has grabbed him by the hair and slammed his head against the ground.

"The defendant also punched the victim to the left side of the face."

The force of the assault left the victim with a fractured eye socket.

Defence lawyer Travis George claimed alcohol had been a factor in the assault, and said Taylor, a truck driver for the past 20 years who was currently receiving sickness benefits, had a "reasonable-sized" debt to the Australian Tax Office.

Magistrate Terry Duroux sentenced Taylor to 12 months' prison, and suspended the term for two years.