Grocery trip ends in petrol station traffic offence

REPEAT OFFENDER: Angela Matheson pleaded guilty to driving while her license was suspended.

A QUICK trip to the grocery store ended with a day in court for one Lockyer Valley woman.

Angela Matheson, 51, was driving on the Warrego Highway on September 1 in Plainland when police saw her pull into a Caltex petrol station about 7.55pm.

They checked her plates and found the registered owner had a SPER suspended license and was not supposed to be driving.

Gatton Magistrates Court heard Matheson had a history of driving offences.

Matheson’s lawyer told Magistrate Graham Lee his client had been looking for work for the past six years and had struggled to get around with limited public transport.

“She needed to go down to the shops and unfortunately there is no public transport where she lives,” her lawyer said.

“She needed to buy groceries and medication for her partner.”

Mr Lee noted Matheson’s extensive history.

“You have a six-page criminal history although the last entry was in June of 2017,” Mr Lee said.

“Your traffic history could be described as extensive but it's also quite dated – except for your unlicensed driving in Gatton on July 8, 2019.”

Matheson pleaded guilty to driving while her license was SPER suspended and was fined $250, and her conviction was recorded.