Crime

Grocery thief 'not proud' of Aldi raid

Ross Irby
by
21st Sep 2018 11:06 AM
AN IPSWICH woman was strapped for cash when she loaded groceries worth about $150 into her trolley then wheeled the lot out the door without paying.

Staff at the Brassall Aldi store experienced a déjà vu moment when the same shopper dropped in on a Friday afternoon just three weeks later.

She again failed to pay for goods worth $123, but this time Rebecca Karen Francis was caught.

Francis, 37, from Sadliers Crossing, pleaded guilty in Ipswich Magistrates Court to two charges of unauthorised dealing with shop goods on July 13, and August 10.

Prosecutor Sergeant Paul Caldwell said Francis went to Aldi Brassall and took goods to the value of up to $150, then did the second offence by taking goods worth $123.

CCTV showed Francis walking out through an entry gate after waiting for another customer to come through. She was identified by vehicle registration.

"There is no excuse for what I did. At the time I was struggling financially and gave into temptation," Francis told the court.

"I'm not proud of my actions."

Francis was fined $300 and ordered to pay restitution.

