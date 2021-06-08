Gritty Ipswich captain welcomes new national challenge

Ipswich Force captain Jason Ralph offered an honest insight into his team’s early progress in the higher level NBL1 North competition.

Ipswich Force captain Jason Ralph offered an honest insight into his team’s early progress in the higher level NBL1 North competition.

BACK in great shape after conquering his mentally and physically demanding challenge, Jason Ralph has a new conquest and extra responsibility.

The fiercely loyal Ipswich Force captain is working extra hard in the next phase of his team's home-grown development.

Ralph is guiding his side in the highly competitive NBL 1 North competition where Ipswich is yet to win a game from its first four appearances.

"It's tough. The NBL1 is another level,'' the experienced guard said of this year's elite basketball competition.

An Ipswich side, bolstered by having Australian player Nathan Sobey playing, finished last year's Queensland State League (QSL) in second spot, making the semi-finals.

However, with this year's star recruit Matt Hodgson still completing his Brisbane Bullets commitments, Force have to keep toiling until he arrives.

"It (NBL1) is state wide where the QSL wasn't,'' Ralph said.

"It's a step down from NBL. Across the country, the NBL 1 is really competitive.

"There are no easy games each week.

"That's the best thing about the league. Any team can beat any team.

"It's good to be a part of it.''

In his 11th state league season with Force, Ralph is well qualified to offer such an honest assessment.

While he knows Ipswich lacks the big guns other sides have, he remains positive.

"We've got a good core and we just need to add some people around it,'' Ralph, 26, said.

"We are a tight-knit group and we're just trying to get a few things right.''

The Force lost their latest match 92-72 to Townsville at JBS Stadium on Saturday night.

That came after earlier losses to Gold Coast 74-73, Cairns 83-72 and Logan 79-69.

"It's not always easy as people think just to put a ball on the court and five guys play,'' Ralph said.

"Our team chemistry is great.

"We are one game closer to getting a win.''

Ipswich Force captain Jason Ralph plots his next move in his team's NBL1 North match against Cairns at JBS Stadium. Picture: Megan Low

Having enjoyed a productive pre-season after two back surgeries, Ralph almost spearheaded Ipswich to victory in the season opener.

But the former Ipswich Grammar School student is eager for his talent-rich team to keep stepping up.

That includes newcomer Manylok Malek, who scored a game-high 21 points on Saturday night.

"He'll be the first one to put his hand up and say that he had a rough start,'' Ralph said.

"He felt really hard on himself . . . but he's really bounced back and he's been really good for us for the last two weeks.

"He's just going to get better.''

Ralph contributed a valuable 19 points, continuing his early progress.

"I feel really good,'' he said.

"I had probably one of my best pre-seasons, just because I was injury free.

"Last season coming off two back surgeries, it was really tough. Not just physically but mentally just trying to get through.

"And finally getting back to be able to move with my body.

"I'm looking forward to the season now.''

With Ipswich's next opponent South West Metro also winless, Ralph senses a breakthrough win is possible.

"It's just about trying to find ourselves right now,'' he said.

"We have been in all four games. We haven't been blown out.

"It's always been down to the last couple of minutes.''

Positive comeback

Ipswich Force captain Amy Lewis set a fine example with a powerful performance against Townsville. Picture: Megan Low

The Ipswich Force women suffered their third defeat from four games in going down 98-69 to Townsville on Saturday night.

Townsville guard Stephanie Reid, who also plays for the city's WNBL franchise Fire, was the difference. She produced a game-high 34 points, featuring four three pointers.

Ipswich captain and guard Amy Lewis tallied a double-double with 18 points and 12 rebounds.

Catherine MacGregor's 17 points included five three-pointers, continuing her recent development in higher level basketball.

A telling statistic was Townsville out-rebounding Ipswich 50-25, something head coach Brady Walmsley will continue working on as his team prepares to play South West Metro away next weekend.