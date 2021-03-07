Gritty Hornets make semi as Strollers win by 390 runs

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Adam Smith has led the attack superbly this season. Picture: David Lems

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Adam Smith has led the attack superbly this season. Picture: David Lems

HAVING overcome a major bowling setback this season, the Ipswich Hornets have delivered a stunning last round result to secure a spot in the Queensland Premier Grade semi-finals.

Senior player Dan Wilson summed it up perfectly, reflecting on the Hornets gritty effort to beat Sandgate Redcliffe and climb from sixth to third.

"I think we've had to scrap really, really hard,'' Wilson said after Ipswich dismissed Sandgate Redcliffe for 198 after posting 283 at Walker Oval a week earlier.

"Even this last game we were 2/0 after one over and against Valleys we were two for not many as well and against Sunshine Coast (seven wickets down), Anthony (captain Anthony Wilson) got us home.''

After five rounds in the cutthroat two-day competition, the Hornets were in last spot.

But since then, the Hornets have displayed their proud Ipswich and country cricket qualities.

Wilson highlighted the fact the Hornets had virtually lost 90 wickets with last season's regular bowlers Sam Doggett (moved on) and Harry Wood (managing a knee injury) unable to do damage with the ball.

Lutter brothers Rowan and Sean have stepped up in previous weeks to support spearhead paceman Adam Smith and spinning ace Jack Wood.

Smith took 3/28 on Saturday with Rowan snaring 3/23 and Sean finishing with 3/65.

"Rowan and Adam with the new ball were absolutely outstanding,'' Wilson said.

"Both bowled really, really well and then Sean backed them up.''

The Hornets had Sandgate Redcliffe in early trouble at 4/29 then 6/107 before completing an 85 run first innings victory after the lunch break.

Ipswich Hornets fast bowler Rowan Lutter. Picture: Rob Williams

Wilson said Doggett and Harry Wood contributed immensely to the Hornets post-Christmas roll last season to help the Ipswich-based side qualify for the finals.

However, this season threw up a new challenge after losing Doggett and Wood being restricted to batting.

"With Harry not bowling a lot and Sam not playing, we had to find a different way to bowl sides out and we've been slowly working that all year,'' Wilson said.

"I think we've scrapped really hard this season because we haven't really had too many games where everything has sort of gone our way.''

Gaining 20 points from the latest game secured the Hornets third spot and a clash with second-placed Norths at Kedron in the semi-final series.

The Hornets won four of their past five games to remain in contention for the semi-finals, having made last year's grand final before COVID denied them a shot at victory.

They didn't need to rely on the result of the other game between Wests and Toombul to rise up the table.

Classy top order batsman Wilson has also been chipping in with the ball, providing another spin option.

Ipswich Hornets opening batsman Dan Wilson. Picture: Gary Reid

Wilson said the Hornets could prepare confidently for the battle ahead.

"We've played in enough semi-finals now across one-day games and two-day games last year to know this is just another game of cricket,'' he said.

"You've got to bowl and field well. If you do that, you're every chance.''

The Hornets second graders missed out of qualifying for this season's semi-finals after losing to Sandgate Redcliffe at Deagon.

Smashing Strollers victory

In the latest round of Cricket Ipswich fixtures, the Strollers White third grade side enjoyed a massive 390 run win over the Redbacks.

Centuries to Jimmy Reid (183 off 82 balls), Luke Boettcher (136 not out off 93 balls) and Matthew Boettcher (100 off 43 balls) set up the likely competition record 3/492 total off just 40 overs.

Trent Germon snared 6/40 off his eight overs, including a hat-trick, to help dismiss Redbacks for 102.

The match situations after the opening day's play in first division are listed below.

STATE OF PLAY

Qld Premier Grades

Ipswich Hornets v Sandgate Redcliffe

1st Grade at Walker Oval

Hornets 1st Innings 283

Sandgate Redcliffe 1st Innings

R. Livingstone c A. Wilson b R. Lutter 2 (16)

M. Simmers c D. Wilson b Smith 3 (9)

L. Thompson b D. Wilson 61 (143)

C. Barsby b Smith 0 (10)

J. Liebke c D. Wilson b R. Lutter 10 (20)

A. Lascu c Thomson-Mathews b S. Lutter 2 (7)

L. Aspin b Smith 58 (44)

J. Connelly c Cross b S. Lutter 23 (69)

C. Abbey b R. Lutter 9 (31)

T. Brown not out 17 (47)

B. Powell c Cross b S. Lutter 4 (25)

Extras (4b 5nb) 9

Total (69.2ov) 198

FoW: 6, 6, 10, 29, 32, 107, 151, 171, 179, 198

Bowling: Adam Smith 12/3/28/3; Rowan Lutter 11/2/23/3; Sean Lutter 13.2/0/65/3; Jack Wood 23/5/58/0; Daniel Wilson 10/4/20/1.

Hornets 2nd Innings

Dan Wilson c Brown b Powell 10 (13)

Jack Wood run out 19 (14)

Harry Wood c&b Connolly 62 (44)

Anthony Wilson c Lascu b Connolly 33 (22)

Jake Cross c Aspin b Abbey 18 (16)

Lachlan Prince not out 7 (3)

Levi Thomson-Mathews c Aspin b Abbey 0 (1)

Nick De Giusti 4 (6)

Extras 0

Total (19.5ov) 6 (dec) 153

FoW: 26, 34, 98, 137, 145, 145

Bowling: B. Powell 5/0/46/1; J. Connelly 7.5/0/52/2; C. Abbey 4/1/28/2;

T. Brown 3/0/27/0.

Sandgate Redcliffe 2nd Innings

L. Aspin c Cross b Lutter 24 (13)

J. Connelly not out 10 (11)

J. Liebke not out 0 (0)

Extras 0

Total (4ov) 1/34

FoW: 33

Bowling: Adam Smith 1/0/6/0; Sean Lutter 2/0/10/1; Dan Wilson 1/0/18/0

Hornets win by 85 runs to finish the season in 3rd.

Next week's semi final: 2-Northern Suburbs v 3-Ipswich Hornets at Kedron.

2nd Grade

Sandgate Redcliffe 9 (dec) 322

Hornets 1st Innings

Harry Austin c Brandt c Scherer 17 (52)

Matt Andrews c Brandt b Scherer 46 (88)

Todd Anderson lbw Hutton 20 (67)

Greg Carter c&b Scherer 6 (13)

Michael Topp c H. Sweeney b Illot 31 (56)

Jacob Anderson c H. Sweeney b Illot 14 (44)

Dylan McAteer c C. Sweeney b Hutton 23 (66)

Jacob Waters c H. Sweeney b Hutton 47 (40)

Josh Creevey b Brandt 10 (20)

Damien Brandley b Moody (9)

Blayde Klass not out 0 (2)

Extras (1lb 2w 4nb) 7

Total (75.3ov) 230

FoW: 38, 86, 94, 94, 135, 142, 205, 216, 229, 230.

Bowling: L. Porter 13/0/42/0; N. Scherer 19/5/64/3; S. Hutton 20/3/53/3; C. Sweeney 13/4/36/0; B. Illot 8/2/24/2; S. Carwood 1/0/9/0; J. Moody 1/1/0/1; T. Brandt 0.3/0/1/1.

Sandgate Redcliffe win by 92 runs to end Hornets semi-final hopes.

Cricket Ipswich

1st Division

Brothers v Northsiders at Marsden No.2

Brothers 1st Innings

Reagan Griffith c Greensill b Salton 7 (42)

Josh Ryan c Verrenkamp b K. Cumming 1 (16)

Xavier Vasta c Alegre b Salton 22 (31)

Lachlan Griffith c Greensill b Salton 7 (49)

Craig Cumming c Krings b Salton 96 (90)

Jacob Sarra lbw Brits 15 (46)

Hayden Walker lbw Brits 5 (16)

Lachlan Bilyj c Krings b Brits 19 (16)

Darren Meier c K. Cumming b Humphreys 3 (19)

Paddy Towne c Brits b Humphreys 24 (24)

Mick Conway not out 14 (13)

Extras (2b 4w 3nb) 9

Total (59.5ov) 222

FoW: 3, 20, 37, 41, 101, 123, 160, 185, 185, 222

Bowling: Kevin Cumming 11/2/31/1; Dom Salton 17/7/53/4; Steve Humphreys 10.5/1/33/2; Markus Brits 14/0/61/3; Nick Verrenkamp 4/0/27/0; Corey Flood 3/0/15/0.

Northsiders 1st Innings

Cody Danziel c ? L. Griffith b Cumming 4 (7)

Jordan Alegre not out 5 (49)

Corey Flood c Bilyj b Flood 6 (19)

Dom Salton not out 9 (21)

Extras (2lb 5w) 7

Total (16ov) 2/31

FoW: 10, 22

Bowling: Craig Cumming 8/5/6/1; Lachlan Bilyj 1/0/9/0; Reagan Griffith 3/0/6/0; Paddy Towne 3/1/4/1; Mick Conway 1/0/4/0.

Central Districts v Marburg Mt Crosby Thunder at Limestone Park

Thunder 1st Innings

Aaron Nugter c Ashton b O'Sullivan 16 (67)

Braydon Armstrong lbw O'Sullivan 4 (10)

Nick Raine c Ashton b Abbott 15 (50)

Mitchell Raine c Weber b O'Sullivan 4 (3)

Ben Donnelly c Tyler b O'Sullivan 0 (1)

Jai Rose b Abbott 8 (21)

Brenton Lehmann c Ashton b Abbott 1 (6)

William Johnstone b Jones 42 (33)

Ray Coleman c Risson b Abbott 2 (3)

Tom Hall b Jones 4 (27)

Ryan Harrison not out 0 (5)

Extras (1lb) 1

Total (37.4ov) 97

FoW: 6, 35, 39, 39, 39, 42, 54, 62, 96, 97

Bowling: Brendan Ashton 9/2/11/0; Rhys O'Sullivan 15/1/62/4; Wayne Jones 3.4/1/3/2; Michael Abbott 8/2/15/4; Harry Dobson 2/0/5/0.

Centrals 1st Innings

Tim Weber c Rose b Coleman 0 (2)

Caleb Risson c Armstrong b Coleman 6 (21)

Wayne Jones b N. Raine 0 (4)

Cameron Osborne not out 24 (54)

Harry Dobson c Nugter b Armstrong 43 (25)

Mick Abbott b Armstrong 3 (6)

Tom Cupit c Nugter b Armstrong 3 (19)

Dave Tyler not out 29 (19)

Extras (2lb 5w) 7

Total (25ov) 6 (dec) 115

FoW: 0, 1, 11, 66, 69, 77

Bowling: Ray Coleman 8/1/39/2; Nick Raine 5/2/13/1; Mitchell Raine 2/0/18/0; Braydon Armstrong 6/0/25/3; Tom Hall 4/0/18/0.

Thunder 2nd Innings

Ryan Harrison b O'Sullivan 0 (9)

Tom Hall not out 3 (11)

Ray Coleman not out 1 (10)

Total (5ov) 1/4

FoW: 0

Bowling: Rhys O'Sullivan 2/2/0/1; Brendan Ashton 2/1/4/0; Wayne Jones 1/1/0/0.

Laidley District v South East Redbacks at Bichel Oval

Redbacks 1st Innings

Kyle Ladlay c Neuendorf b Dean 4 (10)

Lochana Shalanka c Wilson b Crack 45 (66)

Anju Perera c Ilka b Crack 6 (25)

Kris Hoffman c&b Crack 2 (7)

Ethan Acutt b Crack 1 (15)

Shane Ross c Cubit b Dean 17 (71)

Daniel Hamilton c Neuendorf b Welsh 17 (18)

Brad Hines lbw Crack 0 (1)

Callum Chandler c Crack b Sippel 0 (14)

Lachlan Kammholz not out 12 (30)

Brock Dignan c Cubit b Dean 0 (3)

Extras (1nb) 1

Total (43.2ov) 105

FoW: 16, 37, 43, 53, 58, 77, 77, 83, 105, 105

Bowling: Liam Dean 9.2/4/17/3; Craig Crack 16/6/47/5; Alex Welsh 12/3/19/1; Mick Sippel 4/0/18/1; Shanley Neuendorf 2/1/4/0

Laidley 1st Innings

Chris Wilson b Hamilton 39 (27)

Ben O'Connell c ? b Perera 6 (18)

Jason Cubit c Perera b Dignan 10 (21)

Mick Sippel not out 59 (72)

Matthew Grassick not out 50 (53)

Extras (4b 4lb 5nb) 13

Total (31ov) 3/177

Bowling: Anju Perera 11/3/44/1; Daniel Hamilton 5/0/31/1; Brock Dignan 5/0/25/1; Callum Chandler 2/1/6/0; Shane Ross 2/0/14/0; Kris Hoffman 3/0/27/0; Lachlan Kammholz 2/0/18/0; Lochana Shalanka 1/0/4/0.

2nd Division

Centrals 8/274 v Thunder - Dan Smith 16, Steve Ihle 10, Mitch Gardner 60, Callum Johnson 34, Connor Whittett 52, Bill Johnson 26, Irfan Sagri 51*, Joel Mitchell 1/69 (17), Nathan Turner 20/2/87/3, Jeet Cheema 2/25 (12), H Poteri 1/21 (8), Sean Hogan 1/21 (8).

Brothers 9 (dec) 203 - Jamie Hamilton 19, Scott Lavery 40, Brent Gill 81; Billy Harsant 2/34 (12), Chris Butt 2/28 (11), Troy Noe 17/2/57/3, Nick Drain 2/20 (10) v Northsiders 1/28 - Chris Butt 10, Nick Drain 12*; Brent Gill 1/15 (3).

3rd Division

Strollers White 4/492 (40) - Jamie Reid 183, Luke Boettcher 136*, Matt Boettcher 100;

defeated Redbacks 102 (20.1) - Trent Germon 6/1/40/6 including hat-trick, Shane Williams 2/16 (4.1)

Laidley 160 (39.2) - Mathew Caswell 35 (54), Rueben East 37 (81), Tony Noffke 23 (20), James Wilson 19 (13), Brendan Bruer 17 (34); Anthony Keasey 3/19 (8), Mattew Wild 1/40 (8), Rhyan Phoenix 2/29 (4), Anthony Kramer 4/14 (3.2) defeated Strollers Blue 118 (34.4) - Aiden Whitlock 10(9), Steve Hart 24 (74), Al Phoenix 32* (39); Jesse Godwin 3/31 (8), Finn Litzow 2/28 (8), Riley Cannon 1/16 (5), Scott McGrath 1/18 (6), Rueben East 1/22 (7), Mathew Caswell 2/1 (0.4).

