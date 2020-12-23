Menu
A police search for a missing woman has taken a grim turn after officers stumbled upon a grisly discovery in western Victoria.
Crime

Police find body in search for Kobie Parfitt

by Anthony Piovesan
23rd Dec 2020 7:26 PM

Human remains have been found in Victoria's west as part of a police investigation into the disappearance of a woman.

Police on Tuesday located the remains in a mine shaft near Kelly's Track in Snake Gully about 1.30pm while officers scoured the area for clues on missing Ballarat woman Kobie Parfitt.

The remains are yet to be formally identified.

Police have stumbled across human remains in their search for missing woman Kobie Parfitt. Picture: Victoria Police
"Today detectives spoke to a 31-year-old Mount Clear woman in relation to Kobie's disappearance, however she has been released without charge," a Victoria Police statement read.

"Investigators are expecting to speak to other people in coming days."

Detectives had already searched a number of properties and spoken to multiple people in relation to the 43-year-old's disappearance in April.

Police can confirm Kobie was last seen alive at a property on Hickman Street on April 28.

Anyone with any information should phone Crime Stoppers on 1800 333 000.

Originally published as Grisly find in search for missing woman

