Grisly discover during RSPCA visit to property

The RSPCA inspector found four dead pups in one of the home’s bedrooms, and one of the pups appeared to have been eaten. Now the courts have had their say.

FOUR dead puppies in a bedroom - one of which appeared to have been partially eaten - was the awful scene that confronted an RSPCA inspector during a visit to a Gordonvale woman's home.

Following up on a complaint, the inspector first attended Stormie Diamond's home on October 23, 2019, where according to a statement of facts tendered in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday, they noted a number of underweight adult dogs in the backyard.

The yard was overgrown, there was junk and garbage all over the yard, a power board on the side of the house had been cut and vandalised and the front window of the house was smashed open, the statement said.

At the time, Diamond told the inspector over the phone she was away and another person was looking after the dogs.

The following day the inspector made the grim discovery of the dead pups.

One of the dead pups on the floor, inside a bedroom of Stormie Diamond’s residence. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Other surviving pups were seized but later found to be in "very poor health", had parvovirus, and were euthanised on humane grounds.

Diamond pleaded guilty in the Cairns Magistrates Court on Thursday to 12 charges under the Animal Care and Protection Act, including failing to provide appropriate food and water, failing to provide appropriate living conditions, failing to provide appropriate treatment, and failing to comply with an animal welfare direction.

No charges related to the condition of the pups.

Conditions inside Stormie Diamond’s residence. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Diamond was banned from owning animals for five years, fined $2500, with half of that to be donated to the RSPCA, and hit with $4400 in court, legal and medical costs.

The RSPCA on several occasions over a three-week period between October 23, 2019 and November 12, 2019, visited Diamond's address, where she had five adult dogs in addition to the pups.

On October 25, the inspector visited again and it was explained to Diamond the remaining adult dogs would be left on the property under an Animal Welfare Direction.

Around noon on November 6, the inspector spoke with Diamond who said she had been going to the property every day to feed and provide water to the dogs and had been living elsewhere as the power at her house was disconnected.

The dogs on the back patio of Stormie Diamond’s residence. PICTURE: SUPPLIED

Six days later, the inspector again attended Diamond's residence and found there were "no improvements to the living conditions or the body conditions of the dogs" and that "no attempts had been made to comply with the AWD".

The dogs, with the exception of one whose whereabouts was unknown, were ultimately seized.

All four have since been rehomed.

No conviction was recorded.

Originally published as Grisly discover during RSPCA visit to Gordonvale property