Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
The issue was even thought to affect people who have opted out of sharing data
The issue was even thought to affect people who have opted out of sharing data
Dating

Identities of gay dating app users could be exposed

by Jacob Dirnhuber
29th Mar 2018 9:15 AM

SECURITY experts found a software error in gay dating app Grindr that could have exposed the real identities of its three million daily users.

The issue was even thought to affect people who have opted out of sharing data, reports The Sun.

Cybersecurity expert Trever Faden said: "One could, without too much difficulty or even a huge amount of technological skill, easily pinpoint a user's exact location."

He told NBC news how he had set up a website called C**kblocked which allowed users to see who blocked them after they entered their username and password.

But he was shocked to discover that it gave him access to users' unread messages, email addresses, deleted photos, and allowed him to pinpoint their exact location.

Security researcher Cooper Quintin blasted: "There are a million reasons why you might not want someone to find your location through Grindr, and Grindr is dealing with that as a non-issue. They're putting people's lives at risk by doing that."

Grindr said in a statement it was aware of the vulnerabilities that Faden had found and had changed its system to prevent access to data regarding blocked accounts.

The loophole was fixed on March 23.

The company also warned people not to use their Grindr logins for other apps or websites.

Grindr users could be exposed.
Grindr users could be exposed.

If identities can be revealed, fans might finally know if Eminem used Grindr like he said when speaking with Vulture about his dating life.

Asked how he met potential dates, Eminem mentioned Tinder - and popular gay dating app Grindr.

Here's the full exchange:

Interviewer: When you were dating, how'd you meet people? Tinder?

Eminem: I mean, yeah.

I: Are you being serious?

E: Yeah, Tinder.

I: Really?

E: [Laughs] And Grindr. I also used to go to strip clubs.

From there, the conversation turned to other topics, but people were left to wonder if Eminem actually does date dudes?

 

 

 

 

- with news.com.au

 

This story originally appeared on The Sun and has been republished here with permission.

Related Items

app dating games and gadgets grindr privacy technology
BATON: How schools, transport, roads will be impacted

BATON: How schools, transport, roads will be impacted

Community Ten schools will be directly impacted by road closures and changes to public transport, related to the Queen's Baton Relay.

Take an umbrella to Queen's Baton relay today

Take an umbrella to Queen's Baton relay today

Weather BOM warns isolated showers will persist throughout the afternoon

  • 29th Mar 2018 12:08 PM
Workmen ambush thief in dramatic citizens arrest

Workmen ambush thief in dramatic citizens arrest

Crime Man, 28, jailed over midnight motel theft

Local Partners