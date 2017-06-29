Gash to thigh, finger cut off in grinder, guillotine mishaps

Two men are in hospital after two separate incidents involving an angle grinder and a paper guillotine this morning.

Queensland Ambulance Service were called to the first incident at a private residence in Riverview just before 10am.

Paramedics at the scene treated a man, believed to be in his 50s, for a gash to the back of his thigh after an accident with the angle grinder.

He was later transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.

At 11:23am a second ambulance crew was called to a workplace incident at Cobalt St, Carole Park after a man, believed to be in his 30s, cut off one of his fingers with a paper guillotine.

He was also transported to Princess Alexandra Hospital in a stable condition.