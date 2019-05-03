Grin and bare it in the garden

HAVE you had enough of the Federal Election? Sick of talking about the council? Perhaps, and dare I say it, you are even over reading about Costco.

We found ourselves looking for a change of pace at the QT.

Something fun, something quirky, something to give us, and of course you, a laugh.

So when one of our photographers, Cordell Richardson, threw up the suggestion of a story on World Naked Gardening Day, we were all in.

I didn't believe that photographer Rob Williams would be able to convince someone to take off their kit and pose for a photo in their birthday suit.

Well, one should never doubt.

I hope it makes up for us missing World Dress Up Like Your Pet Day (January 14) and gets you through to World Talk Like A Pirate Day (September 19).

All of these days may be a bit silly, but sometimes that's just what we need to remind ourselves not to take it all too seriously.