Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Paul Rix gardening naked.
Paul Rix gardening naked. Rob Williams
Opinion

Grin and bare it in the garden

3rd May 2019 9:00 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

HAVE you had enough of the Federal Election? Sick of talking about the council? Perhaps, and dare I say it, you are even over reading about Costco.

We found ourselves looking for a change of pace at the QT.

Something fun, something quirky, something to give us, and of course you, a laugh.

So when one of our photographers, Cordell Richardson, threw up the suggestion of a story on World Naked Gardening Day, we were all in.

I didn't believe that photographer Rob Williams would be able to convince someone to take off their kit and pose for a photo in their birthday suit.

Well, one should never doubt.

I hope it makes up for us missing World Dress Up Like Your Pet Day (January 14) and gets you through to World Talk Like A Pirate Day (September 19).

All of these days may be a bit silly, but sometimes that's just what we need to remind ourselves not to take it all too seriously.

editor's picks from the editor's desk opinion
Ipswich Queensland Times

Top Stories

    Gardeners bare all for a bit of fun in the sun

    Gardeners bare all for a bit of fun in the sun

    Offbeat A bit of cheeky gardening never did any harm.

    • 3rd May 2019 9:00 AM
    State 'isn't in line' with Logan sack says former councillor

    premium_icon State 'isn't in line' with Logan sack says former councillor

    Council News Ipswich councillors should have been allowed to stay on.

    EXCLUSIVE: Labor pledges $11m for dangerous intersection fix

    premium_icon EXCLUSIVE: Labor pledges $11m for dangerous intersection fix

    Politics The road is one of the most congested in the region

    Business sale to save Ipswich manufacturing institution

    premium_icon Business sale to save Ipswich manufacturing institution

    Environment The company was put into voluntary administration on March 21