Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
News

Grim discovery three days after fatal crash

by Sarah Matthews
30th Sep 2019 7:13 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

A MAN has been found dead in his car several days after crashing into a gully in Far North Queensland.

According to police, the 47-year-old Cooktown man had been driving from Cooktown to Cairns in the early hours of Thursday morning when his car left the road on a bend and crashed into a gully.

He was found by a member of the public around 2km south of the Byrestown Range rest area on Sunday afternoon, three days after the crash.

Preliminary investigations suggest the 47-year-old died as a result of injuries from the crash.

cooktown fatal crash

Top Stories

    Ramp latest evolution in Blackstone church

    premium_icon Ramp latest evolution in Blackstone church

    News A ramp has helped bring all levels of the Blackstone community together when it opened over the weekend.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:30 AM
    Doctor priority plea rejected

    premium_icon Doctor priority plea rejected

    Health Pleas to change Ipswich's doctor catchment have fallen on deaf ears.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
    Bold plan to make Ipswich the 'Paramatta of Brisbane'

    premium_icon Bold plan to make Ipswich the 'Paramatta of Brisbane'

    Council News City Deal and new branding could have multi-billion dollar benefits.

    • 30th Sep 2019 7:00 AM
    Ipswich to Brisbane power line rejuvenation ahead

    premium_icon Ipswich to Brisbane power line rejuvenation ahead

    News The $3.8 million project will be complete by the end of the year.