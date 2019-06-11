Gangster’s widow ‘didn’t know he had enemies’

Viktoria Karida, widow of slain gangster John Mascris, weeps on Greek TV. Picture: With You

Viktoria Karida, widow of slain gangster John Mascris, weeps on Greek TV. Picture: With You

THE widow of murdered Sydney underworld figure John Macris has said that she did not know he had enemies before he was executed in Greece.

Viktoria Karida said she dreamed about Macris every day and could not understand why he was killed.

"I didn't know of any enemies. He would always go from our home and his family to his job and then back," she told the Greek television program With You.

The widow of murdered Sydney gangster John Macris, Viktoria Karida, tells Greek TV show With You about her pain since his death last year. Picture: With You

Viktoria Karida cries as she talks about her slain husband. Picture: With You

"I never saw a problem. There were small things, which happen to everyone, like replying to someone that honks and swears at you. But that happens to everyone."

Macris was murdered on October 31, with police saying he was shot four times with a 9mm handgun outside his home in Voula, a suburb of Athens.

John Macris was shot dead outside his home in Athens. Picture: Protothema Greece

Athens newspaper Kathimerini published CCTV footage showing the last moments of the notorious Sydney gangster. In the video, a man dressed in grey and black runs towards a black car while firing shots into the vehicle.

The publication chose only to publish parts of the footage but explained Macris had just got into his car when the shooter approached.

After being hit, Macris emerged from the car and tried to escape, but the assassin followed him and kept shooting.

Viktoria Karida is comforted at her husband’s funeral. Picture: Angelo Christofilopoulos

Ms Karida and Macris had two children together, son Achilles, 5, and daughter Alexandra, 7. Macris previously dated PR queen Roxy Jacenko.

John Macris. Picture: Supplied

A 31-year old Bulgarian hitman, Yuliyanov J. Raychev Serafim, was arrested in April. His lawyer said his client denied any involvement in Macris' death.

Professional Bulgarian hitman, Yuliyanov J. Raychev Serafim. Picture: Nikos Christofakis for News Corp Australia

Ms Karida described how Macris' murder had impacted their children.

"I'm doing everything I can in order not to feel sad. It's so difficult for me and the children," she said.

Viktoria Karida at her husband’s funeral. Picture: Angelo Christofilopoulos

"My daughter writes poems, she asks for her dad to come back. She looks at the sky and puts her hands together like she's praying, and when I ask her what's wrong she says: 'I'm talking with daddy.'

"It's really difficult for me to have these children because I get even more sad."

Viktoria Karida is a former Playboy model and Greek TV host. Picture: Supplied

Ukrainian-born Ms Karida, a former Playboy model and Greek television host, met Macris in Greece and had been spending six months a year in Athens and six months in Australia.

She said Macris was kind to her.

"I didn't know what Yannis (John) was before I meet him. When I met him he was the kindest person, he was really nice," she said.

"I couldn't imagine that one day I'd lose him."