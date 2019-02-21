Grieving mother welcomes highway blackspot plan

A GRIEVING mother who lost her son during a fatal accident on the Bruxner Highway has welcomed plans to remove a dangerous right-hand turn at Alstonville.

Carol Myers' son Jeremy Plooy, 39, died in August last year during a fatal accident at the Ballina Rd junction at Alstonville when his motorbike collided with an on-coming car.

The NSW Government on Monday announced the final stage of it's three-stage plan to improve safety at the dangerous black spot would be the creation of an on-ramp to the Bruxner Hwy at Ellis Rd, Alstonville, costing $5 million.

"There will be no right turn into the Bruxner Hwy from Ballina Rd permitted, instead people will be driving down Wardell Rd, turning right at the roundabout onto Ellis Rd and driving onto a new on-ramp onto the Bruxner Hwy," Parliamentary Secretary for Northern NSW Ben Franklin said.

"That will mean that no-one will ever be in a situation that Jeremy was and no family will be put through that horrible experience.

"It was a three-stage plan. The first was to put up electronic signage immediately, which we did. The second was to extend the eastbound lane turning into Ballina Rd, which RMS completed last year. But that was never the solution, there needed to be a long-term solution."

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey with Nationals MLC Ben Franklin and Jeremy Plooy's mother Carol Myers at the scene of the new on-ramp to the Alstonville Bypass just off Wardell Road. Marc Stapelberg

Ms Myers, who has been working with Mr Franklin on improving road safety conditions since the fatality, said she knew her son would be happy to see the changes.

"I'm sure Jeremy would be positive if he was here about any changes that could save people's lives and stopped them being as shattered as we are," she said.

"They won't be turning against the traffic, they'll be merging with the traffic which is just a wonderful thing for me to know because it's taking that judgement of error out of the situation."

Roads Minister Melinda Pavey said community consultation would begin by the end of the year, with construction of the on-ramp expected to be completed in 2020.