Grief-ridden Newman spotted in public after shock tragedy

A grieving Sam Newman was carrying flowers as he stepped out in public for the first time since the sudden death of his wife.

A grieving Sam Newman has been seen for the first time since the sudden loss of his wife, Amanda Brown, at the weekend.

The TV legend stepped out carrying some flowers and photo frames and also visiting some shops as friends and family continue to rally around him following Ms Brown's passing on Saturday night.

Sam's wife, Amanda, died on Saturday night after suffering a cardiac arrest.

Newman is expected to speak on his podcast, You Cannot Be Serious, which is recorded each Wednesday along with co-host Don Scott and Rod Law.

The 75 year-old and Ms Brown, 50, were a private couple who at times enjoyed catching up with friends on Newman's boat.

It has emerged that Newman had been out on Saturday with friends and called Ms Brown several times during the day, as he normally would, but in what was out of character for her she did not answer.

After completing one final job for the day he returned to their Docklands apartment where he found her collapsed on the floor.

Newman and Ms Brown were together for two decades and married in November. She always kept a low profile and shunned the spotlight.

Newman's sons and a handful of close loved ones have visited his home to offer their support and sympathy to the devastated father of three.

Tributes have come from friends including Eddie McGuire, Mike Sheahan, Garry Lyon, Ricky Nixon and Rebecca Maddern.

