Greyhound trainer should be jailed - DPP

Jessica Grewal
| 18th Mar 2017 6:00 AM
Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble
Queensland greyhound trainer Tom Noble

DISGRACED Lockyer Valley greyhound trainer Tom Noble could still be forced to serve jail time for the part he played in the live baiting scandal.

Queensland's Director of Public Prosecutions Michael Byrne QC told the Court of Appeal on Friday the suspended sentence handed to Noble last year was not punishment enough for a person who repeatedly strapped live possums, piglets and rabbits to mechanical racing arms at his track near Ipswich.

Noble, 69, pleaded guilty to the gruesome practice in September last year and was sentenced to a wholly suspended jail term of three years, meaning he would only go to jail if he re-offended.

On Friday Mr Byrne told Brisbane Supreme Court Noble should be required to spend actual time behind bars.

He said too much weight had been been placed on the damage to Mr Noble who had lost his job and been alienated by the industry he had dedicated much of his life to.

Likening the situation to a teacher who should expect to lose their job if they commit a sexual offence against a child, Mr Byrne said the vilification Mr Noble had received was a "natural consequence" of his behaviour.

But defence barrister Angus Edwards said the sentencing judge has rightly taken into consideration the added punishment his client had received, his age, that he was the sole carer of his chronically ill wife and his actions were a result of a "lifetime of exposure to similar practices within the industry".

The Court of Appeal has reserved its decision.

- ARM NEWSDESK

Topics:  court of appeal greyhound baiting live baiting tom noble

