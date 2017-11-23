Parcel of Ipswich land likely for new Greyhound track

Andrew was born and bred in Ipswich and has been at the QT since 2007. After starting out on the country rounds, he moved onto court reporting and then police and emergency services, which he has now been covering for the last three years. When he is not working on police rounds Andrew is busy sifting through the garbage of famous people, in search of ideas for his weekly column, the Naughty Korner. As there are very few famous people in Ipswich, Andrew is often forced to write his column about...

RACING Queensland is remaining tight-lipped on plans to buy land for a new greyhound and harness racing track in south-east Queensland.

Following the decision not to include a greyhound track within the infield section of what is to be the revamped Bundamba Racecourse, the official racing body has been on the hunt for a suitable parcel of land to the south or west of Brisbane.

The Queensland Times understands Racing Queensland has narrowed its list of sites down to at least one in the Ipswich area, however with an election campaign on and the government in caretaker mode, no decisions on a purchase will be made in the immediate future.

A spokesman said Racing Queensland's infrastructure plan highlighted the desire for a new or replacement greyhound and harness facility.

He said negotiations over the possible purchase of land would be kept confidential.

"An expression of interest period resulted in several sites being short-listed for further negotiation," he said.

"Negotiations are under way with several parties on sites of interest but no contracts for purchase have been finalised.

"A final decision to purchase any site would require government approval and the government is currently in caretaker mode.

"New or replacement facilities will be located in areas where the codes have the best potential for growth and to provide the best animal welfare outcomes."

On the eve of Ipswich Cup Day this year, Racing Minister Grace Grace announced $13 million in funding for the redevelopment of Ipswich Turf Club.

The plans include a new state-of-the-art two-storey building, which will house new jockeys and stewards rooms on the ground floor and a member's lounge and function centre above.

The funding will also cover a major track upgrade, but plans to include a greyhound track on the infield were scrapped prior to the official announcement of the funding.