Council News

Greyhound club operates for 20 years without council lease

Hayden Johnson
by
13th Dec 2018 12:01 PM
WEST Moreton Greyhound Owners and Trainers Association continues to operate on an Ipswich City Council-owned property 20 years after its lease expired.

The West Moreton Greyhounds have occupied the 1.36ha council-owned land on Chubb St, One Mile.

It has operated a training facility for greyhound racing for "an extended period of time”.

The improvements on the property include a 400-metre long track, a building for the temporary accommodation of greyhounds and a shipping container for storage.

The most recent lease between the council and the greyhound club expired on June 30, 1998.

In a report to the council's Governance Committee earlier this month, it was revealed no formal documentation between the council and West Moreton Greyhounds has been in place for two decades.

The West Moreton Greyhounds club has been using the facility and paying rent to the council.

The Governance Committee endorsed a recommendation for the council to form a permit arrangement for the club to continue occupying the land.

The committee authorised the council's chief executive officer to negotiate and finalise the terms of the permit with the club.

In 2011 floods almost wiped out the club.

The rising water caused about $100,000 worth of damage to the One Mile facility.

The council and volunteers were able to rebuild fencing and sand the track.

Separately, if you are interested in adopting a greyhound visit gapqld.com.au.

Ipswich Queensland Times

    Local Partners