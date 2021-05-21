Greta weighs in on students’ climate fury

Students have demanded action on climate change at protests taking place around Australia. Picture: @bridget_callow_wright/Instagram

Swedish climate activist Greta Thunberg has tweeted her support for the thousands of people who called for action on climate change across Australian cities on Friday, telling them soon the “rest of the world will join in”.

It came after one of the organisers of the latest School Strike 4 Climate protest in Sydney said kids didn’t see the point of trying hard in class while the federal government ignores their call to move to renewable energy.

Students rallied in the rain outside Sydney’s Town Hall as part of nationwide activism calling for a shift in Australia’s climate policies.

Natasha Abhayawickrama, 16, said the youth walked out of school because they believed creating a “disruption” was the only way their voices would be heard.

“We don’t understand the point of working so hard in school when we’re graduating to a future which is just going to be full of extreme environmental event after extreme environmental event,” she said.

There were marches for climate change across the country on Friday. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Natasha, from Sydney’s northwest, said her peers were scared of the future and would not stop protesting until the government saw the climate crisis “for what it is”.

The protests held in every state and territory were the first school strikes since September 2019 and the first mass gatherings for the movement since the COVID-19 pandemic.

Huge climate strikes today across Australia. Tens of thousands of people. Soon the rest of the world will join in... #schoolstrike4climate#ClimateStrikehttps://t.co/J066GWj7I8 — Greta Thunberg (@GretaThunberg) May 21, 2021

In Melbourne, thousands of people descended on Treasury Gardens, where event MC Anjali Sharma said the Morrison government had turned its back on young people with its continued investment in fossil fuels.

“There are people already losing their homes and their families and their livelihoods and we have a responsibility to fight for them,” she said.

“And we have a responsibility to tell our government to treat the climate crisis like a crisis.”

A creative dig at Scott Morrison. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Natasha claimed moving to renewable energies in place of fossil fuels would be cheaper and create more jobs.

“We won’t stop protesting until they see the climate crisis for what it is, a crisis,” she said.

“We’ve tried writing letters, protests after school, on weekends, but simply we’ve just seen that we can’t make an impact if we don’t strike when people are paying attention.

“We have to create a distraction, create a disturbance in order to get attention.”

School students take to the streets of Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

The government’s recent decision to allocate $600m to build a new gas plant in the Hunter Region was a major focus of the rally.

Port Macquarie boy Patrick Rudd travelled to Sydney to speak to the crowd and described the government’s funding of the gas industry as a “slap in the face” for people who had suffered through fires and floods in recent years.

“I think a lot of people in regional places have their votes taken for granted,” he said. “But people are angry and they want to see change and our communities supported.”

Protesters at the Sydney School Strike 4 Climate Rally at Town Hall in Sydney. Picture: NCA NewsWire / Jeremy Piper

Among the sea of tongue-in-cheek banners outside Town Hall, many people wore masks and organisers urged attendees to keep their distance.

The group was marshalled by a heavy police presence as they marched from Town Hall down Park Street and onto Prince Alfred Park via Elizabeth Street.

Many in attendance were well above school age and included office workers, university students and parents who encouraged their children to attend.

One of them, Veronica Roelink, said she was proud to have three kids at the event, including her son Ruben, 7, whom she carried on her shoulders.

“I think this is the most brilliant form of education for children to show their strength and passion,” she said.

Veronica Roelink and her son Ruben.

Banners held up during the march included “You‘ll die of old age, I’ll die of climate change”. Another read “SEX. Now I have your attention stop screwing our plant”.

One girl held a sign reading “Leonardo DiCaprio’s girlfriend deserves a future” in a nod to the Oscar winner’s penchant for younger women.

Others in the crowd wore berets and held up communist flags, some were Extinction Rebellion members and one group dubbed the UNSW Socialist Alternative chanted “Overthrow the 1 per cent”.

A young man whose face was covered by a scarf, and who wore a helmet carrying stickers such as peace signs and a “free Palestine” slogan, said he hoped such protests would help ”push more revolutionary stuff through”.

Protesters gather in the Treasury Gardens in Melbourne to call for action on climate change. Picture: NCA NewsWire/Andrew Henshaw

“I feel it’s more important to turn up in support of not having the Earth f***ing burn up and die than not going to school for a day,” he said, declining to give his name.

NSW student Francesca Smith travelled from the Hunter Valley to the protest in Melbourne and said her region was being greatly affected by the issue.

“These corporations manipulate and coerce locals in their claims for secure jobs, they also gain the trust of regional communities only to divide them late on for what I believe to be personal gain,” she said.

“This is something I’ve experienced in Narrabri – a town that is so divided by this locals have become afraid to speak up.”

In this year’s budget the Australian government allocated around $51bn to coal, oil and gas, but the strikers said no direct investment had been made into renewable energy.

