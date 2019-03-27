Inglis fitness admission rocks Rabbitohs

We may never see Greg Inglis in full flight again.

Greg Inglis has revealed he is likely to abandon his planned move to fullback as he battles to recover from a shoulder injury to face the Gold Coast.

The South Sydney skipper is in doubt for Sunday's NRL clash with the Titans at ANZ Stadium after being troubled during last week's win over St George Illawarra.

Scans this week cleared him of major injury but he said he would have to wait until at least Thursday to make a call on his fitness.

"It's probably just I'm over 30, just playing week in and out," Inglis said.

"I think I just stretched it. I hurt it a little bit but there's not too much damage.

"I went for a scan and nothing really bad showed up."

Should Inglis fail to be passed fit to face the Titans, young gun Corey Allan is likely to come into Wayne Bennett's 17.

Inglis has started the year at right centre but in the pre-season said he would spend the first handful of rounds in the three-quarterline - as he recovers from a knee injury - before moving to his preferred position of fullback.

Greg Inglis won’t wear No. 1 this season.

But that shuffle appears to be off.

Inglis said his shoulder problem and the form of Alex Johnston at No. 1 had convinced him to stay in the outside backs.

"After the weekend with my shoulder we'll sit and wait," Inglis said.

"We've still got another 22 rounds to go, we're not too sure yet.

"AJ's doing a great job and he's just bossing me there.

"He's getting an understanding of what it takes to be a fullback and the more I see AJ grow, the more likely I'll leave him there."

Inglis, who has announced he will retire at the end of 2020, said he still desired to play fullback but predicted he wouldn't be seen there this year.

"Most likely (Johnston will remain at fullback) the way he's playing and the way he's understanding the game, the only thing I can do from here on in is help him with his positional stuff," Inglis said.

"There definitely is a desire (to play fullback) but seeing Alex back there, he's growing and he's young."