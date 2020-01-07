Menu
premium_icon Subscribe Today's Paper
Login
Politics

Greens push for parliament to return amidst bushfire crisis

by Danielle Le Messurier
7th Jan 2020 11:54 AM
premium_icon Subscriber only

THE Greens are leading a push to urgently recall NSW parliament with party members eager to authorise emergency relief payments to residents affected by the bushfires and launch an inquiry.

If successful, MPs could return to sit in the Legislative Council as early as this week but the move would need to be supported by a majority of members.

The upper house is not scheduled to sit until February 25.

Greens MP David Shoebridge confirmed the party was calling for parliament to return "so that MPs can authorise desperately needed emergency relief payments to those who have lost so much in the bushfire crisis".

 

"This is needed now, not in a months' time, to deliver immediate support for people without a home," he said in a statement.

"The Green propose an urgent, non-means-tested $10,000 Fire Recovery Payment to every household that has been destroyed by fire."

Both houses of parliament would need to pass the package.

If the Greens obtain a majority of votes needed to recall the upper house, the Coalition will be pressured to recall the lower house.

Legislative Council President John Ajaka said he had not been approached about the proposed recall which would require "standing order 36" to be invoked, forcing him to convene a sitting of the house.

While the Coalition is not expected to back the move, it has already garnered crossbench support.

Crews monitor fires and begin back burns between the towns of Orbost and Lakes Entrance in east Gipplsland. Picture: Getty
Crews monitor fires and begin back burns between the towns of Orbost and Lakes Entrance in east Gipplsland. Picture: Getty

Shooters, Fishers and Farmers leader Robert Borsak said his party had been discussing an early recall with the Greens over the past week and "wholly" supported the idea.

"It's primarily to bring some accountability to this government immediately and in my view it's important we talk about it now," he said.

"We've had literally 20 or 30 royal commissions or inquiries since 1939 and lots of excellent recommendations are made but with them happening after the event they seem to be largely ignored and we continue to repeat the mistakes of the past."

"Hazard reduction comes up all the time but we haven't learned and we're still in the same predicament."

But the Greens also need Labor to support the recall, which is unlikely at this stage.

Labor frontbencher Ryan Park said there was "no need to call parliament back to ensure people get the financial assistance they so desperately need".

"Labor would never and will never stand in the way of one dollar of assistance to the victims of these fires," he added.

"People expect their elected representatives who have communities impacted by this fire to be assisting residents and small business owners to get back on their feet."

More to come.

More Stories

Show More
bushfire greens party nsw fire parliament politics

Just In

    Just In

      Top Stories

        Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        premium_icon Long wait for justice: Nine charged in Ipswich’s horror year

        News Seven people were allegedly murdered in the region in 2019, including six in the Ipswich police district.

        Why an Ipswich baby boomer turned to veganism

        premium_icon Why an Ipswich baby boomer turned to veganism

        News Vegan chef comes to Ipswich to share ideas on plant based diet

        • 7th Jan 2020 10:43 AM
        Touching tribute to Ipswich Boys Grammar swimming star

        premium_icon Touching tribute to Ipswich Boys Grammar swimming star

        News Curtis was one of the finest athletes the school produced

        • 7th Jan 2020 10:40 AM
        Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        premium_icon Carl’s Jnr, IGA franchise owner hit with $160k lawsuit

        News Millionaire owner of Carl’s Jnr and IGA supermarkets hit with rent bill

        • 7th Jan 2020 10:59 AM