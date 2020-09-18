Greens’ plan for free public transport and fast rail

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

Danielle Mutton has been announced as the greens candidate for the seat of Bundamba.

The Greens’ plan for public transport, an expanded bus network and a fast-rail link will be a game changer for Ipswich, according to Greens candidate for Bundamba Danielle Mutton.

The party said it would establish a $4 billion public transport expansion fund to improve and expand public transport across Queensland, covering reforms of the bus network and high speed rail, if it wins the October election.

“Ipswich is the fastest-growing region in Queensland and we urgently need to upgrade our public transport infrastructure to meet the demand,” Ms Mutton said.

“Based on figures released by the South East Queensland Council of Mayors, fast rail could halve travel times between Brisbane and Ipswich, which will be a big boost for commuters who travel to Brisbane for work.

“Free public transport will take financial pressure off families, reduce traffic congestion and ensure people are able to move around easier.

“It will also mean less car pollution, which is great news for our environment.”

The party said it would save more than $800 million over four years by scrapping the privatised ticketing system, reducing spending on roads and cutting costs associated with fare evasion.

“After these savings, the net lost revenue would be $458 million over four years. This would be covered by the Greens Developer Tax,” Ms Mutton said.

“After developers have made billions of dollars in profit, it’s only fair they pay a little bit more to ensure our public transport system can accommodate a growing population,”

Endorsing the SEQ Council of Mayors’ proposal for fast rail also forms part of the party’s plan.

“The South East Queensland Council of Mayors have estimated that a similar fast rail network would take 20 years to complete, creating thousands of jobs along the way,” Ms Mutton said.

“By providing a $4 billion seed fund upfront we believe that the project could be completed sooner.

“The specific locations and details would be worked out in the first fully funded stages of planning.”