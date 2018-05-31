Menu
Greens MP Adam Bandt posted this image on Facebook.
News

Greens MP apologises over 'anti-Semitic' image

by Anthony Galloway
31st May 2018 1:14 PM
GREENS MP Adam Bandt has been slammed by Jewish leaders for using an anti-Semitic image of a banker in a Facebook post to try to score a political point about corporate tax cuts.

The post, which went up on Wednesday and was then deleted on Thursday morning, depicted a greedy banker and called on Labor to oppose Malcolm Turnbull's "tax cuts for millionaires".

The image used by Mr Bandt is similar to caricatures used in the anti-Semitic newspaper Der Stürmer under Nazi Germany.

A spokesman for Mr Bandt said the clip-art image was "intended to portray a top-hatted millionaire benefiting from the tax cuts".

"However, some people have been offended by this particular image so we have taken it down. We sincerely apologise for any offence caused," the spokesman said.

 

 

Anti-Defamation Commission chairman Dvir Abramovich said "various people" were "deeply distressed and offended" by the post.

"We take Adam Bandt at his word that he did not have any ill-intent in posting this cartoon and are heartened that he quickly understood that some saw this image as an unfortunate choice to make a political point," Dr Abramovich said.

"We consider the matter closed and hope that Mr Bandt and his party will use their platform to stand up and speak out against anti-Semitism and all forms of hatred."

Queensland Labor MP Terri Butler said: "It is important to remain vigilant against anti-Semitism. Stereotypical depictions of Jews are not just offensive but dangerous."

Mr Bandt's office was contacted for comment.

