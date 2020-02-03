Greens leader’s shock resignation

Richard Di Natale has resigned as leader of the Greens and is set to leave parliament entirely.

Nine Newspapers report Mr Di Natale wants to spend more time with his family. He has two sons, Luca and Ben, who are 11 and nine years old, respectively.

"The time right for me, my family and for the Greens," Mr Di Natale said.

"It's a tough, demanding job. It's been a privilege to do it. But I've got to the point in my life where I've got two young boys, I want to be there for them.

"Being away for half the year from a young family has just become, for me, too difficult. And when I've got my youngest boy saying, 'I wish you weren't a politician dad, because we don't see you,' it's telling you something."

The Greens will elect a new leader at their party room meeting tomorrow.

The position of deputy leader will also be decided tomorrow. Senator Larissa Waters currently shares it with the Greens' sole lower house MP, Adam Bandt.

Mr Di Natale said transitioning to a new leader now would give his replacement "a good opportunity to launch into the next election".

Mr Di Natale is expected to hold a press conference shortly.

More to come.