Greens candidate Amy McMahon is confident the party can take South Brisbane from former Deputy Premier Jackie Trad, as the crucial seat hangs in the balance.

It comes after Ms Trad said she still has a 'fighting chance' in a press conference today, before walking away from the exclusive interview with Sky News.

South Brisbane Greens candidate Amy McMahon told 4BC radio this morning frustrations with the two major parties is one of the reasons people are turning to the Greens party.

"We're on track to win here in South Brisbane and there is a number of other seats where we're really close," Ms McMahon told Neil Breen.

"So many people we have been speaking to are fed up with the major parties, fed up with them taking corporate donations and failing to listen to the community and this is part of why the Greens are going so well this election."

Greens candidate Amy McMahon. Pic Mark Cranitch.

Jackie Trad said she won't return to cabinet but will keep fighting to win her seat.

"I'm totally focused on making sure that I've got a fighting chance (to win South Brisbane) regardless of the odds stacked against me," she said.

Ms McMahon is promising free public hospital parking, free public transport and even a two-year trial on daylight savings.

"So the plan is to scrap hospital parking fees and make access to public healthcare genuinely free," Ms McMahon told 4BC.

Trad has held the South Brisbane seat since 2012.

Originally published as Greens candidate claims she's 'on track' to dethrone Trad