Greenkeeper Jay is ready to roll

Swifts Bombers premier league player Jay Cross is looking forward to the competition this weekend at Swifts Bowls Club. Rob Williams

AFTER two seasons finishing middle of the pack, Swifts Bombers veteran Jay Cross is confident the Booval club can make a run at a maiden Premier League finals berth this season.

The Bombers open their campaign away to Enoggera tomorrow, before hosting perennial powerhouse Pine Rivers on Sunday.

Cross, a stalwart in Queensland representative sides for more than a decade, has been with the club for two years and the acting greenkeeper for 18 months.

He believes this year's iteration of the team is the most prepared they have been since entering the state league competition two years ago.

"We're hoping this year to progress from the middle-to-lower (part of the ladder) to making finals, which means making the top four," the 25-year-old said.

"I think our improvement this year comes from the training we've been doing.

"For the last four months, at least once a week we've been down doing training and running drills which is something we haven't done in the past.

"We've been working on playing different shots; aggressive and conservative, and understanding the mental side of the game as well.

"It has brought us together more as a team, instead of just individuals."

Having grown up in and around bowls clubs, Cross believes the combination of youth and experience in the Swifts 28-player roster will provide a unique and successful dynamic.

"We have six people under 25 in our Premier League side, we're one of the youngest sides out there which is a good thing," Cross said.

"The big part about bowls for younger people is respecting and learning from your elders. If you can do that, you'll go a long way."

Cross said the Premier League was a "who's who" of big bowls clubs around Queensland, and Swifts had taken a different approach to building their team than many opponents.

"The majority of our team will be old faces and members who have been with the club for a while," he said.

"We have a couple of people who have recently come to the club and will be playing Premier for us, but for the right reasons.

"In this competition a lot of players get paid, but we're against that.

"We want people who want to play for us for the right reasons."

This weekend's double-header will provide an early litmus test for Swifts.

"Compared to a couple of years ago, Enoggera have gotten a lot stronger," Cross said of tomorrow's opposition.

"And Pine Rivers have always been a strong side, so it will be a good test for us to start the season."