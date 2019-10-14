Green protesters ‘not ruling out’ Mackay truck blockade

Galilee Blockade has warned of potential direct protest action from Newcastle to Cairns targeting civil engineering business FKG Photographer: Liam Kidston.

AN ANTI-coal group has warned of potential direct protest action from Newcastle to Cairns targeting civil engineering business FKG.

Galilee Blockade spokesman Ben Pennings claimed an FKG staff member had revealed the company was negotiating to work on Adani's Carmichael mine rail network.

"We want to convince them to rule that out before they sign on the dotted line," Mr Pennings said.

"The simple message is: FKG can expect action at any of its Australian offices."

Asked whether this would include FKG's office in Paget, Mr Pennings responded: "We're not ruling anything in or out".

Galilee Blockade members participate in both truck blockade and "lock on" device protests.

It is now urging people to join its network of local action groups.

"There's a lot of people in Mackay who are not supportive of the Adani mine for lots of reasons," Mr Pennings said.

"Those people may get together under Galilee Blockade, Frontline Action on Coal or under their own name."

The Daily Mercury has contacted FKG's head office for comment.

An Adani Mining spokeswoman said the company does not routinely discuss its contractors and business partners in order to protect them from becoming the targets of activists.

"We are all for people having their say providing people do it in a respectful and legal manner," the spokeswoman said.

"However, these activists do not speak for everybody in the community, and it is un-Australian to have a minority group put businesses and their employees at risk when they deserve a fair go.

"After more than eight years of working on our project we have repeatedly demonstrated that we will not be intimidated or deterred from delivering on our promises to Queenslanders and we continue to get on with the construction of the Carmichael project."