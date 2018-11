HERE is this week's winning Facebook cover pic as chosen by you.

Congratulations Pamela Schmidt.

Her post 'Everything's so green' was the popular choice with our readers.

Thank you to Amy-lee Mack, Ashleigh Noe, Christine Bartlem, David Julie Lee and Murray Fox for contributing too.

Did you know you can also submit photos or stories for publication in the QT's website? Go to qt.com.au/your-story/ and click "submit your story”.

Lightning strike at Redbank Plains. Murray Fox

Sunny blooms. David Julie Lee

Jacaranda blooms. Christine Bartlem

Enjoying the view. Ashleigh Noe